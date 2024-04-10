Deputies Approve Easter Supplements of 100 BGN for Pensioners Below Poverty Line

April 12, 2024, Friday // 11:39
Bulgaria: Deputies Approve Easter Supplements of 100 BGN for Pensioners Below Poverty Line

Today, deputies voted to provide Easter supplements of BGN 100 to pensioners whose pensions fall below the poverty threshold of BGN 526. However, the decision was met with opposition from some parties, sparking debates over the allocation of funds and the fairness of the distribution.

The initiative, which will require BGN 59 million in funds, received pushback from WCC-DB, who criticized it as discriminatory. Iskren Mitev argued that the distribution favored certain pensioners while neglecting others, labeling it as unjust.

Criticism also came from GERB, with Krasimir Valchev accusing the policy of being deceptive and populist. Valchev condemned what he perceived as wastefulness in budgetary decisions, referencing former Finance Minister Nikolay Vasilev.

On the other hand, proponents of the supplements, such as "Revival," welcomed the compromise decision, emphasizing the importance of supporting the most vulnerable pensioners during times of economic strain. Georgi Georgiev expressed satisfaction with the approval of the proposal to increase the supplement amount to BGN 100 for those below the poverty line.

DPS justified its support for the supplements by highlighting the vulnerability of the poorest pensioners and the need to address their financial hardships. Sevim But stressed the importance of restoring traditional Easter supplements for this demographic.

The Bulgarian Socialist Party advocated for the idea that all pensioners should receive support, arguing that even those receiving pensions with an additional 1 lev are not wealthier. Korneliya Ninova proposed allocating BGN 100 for pensioners below BGN 526 and BGN 50 for others but faced criticism from other parties for politicizing the issue.

Despite the discord, There Is Such a People (TISP) pledged support for the proposal while questioning the timing of the decision, accusing other parties of exploiting pensioners for political gain. Tsvetan Predov urged transparency and sincerity in political motives.

The National Insurance Institute assured readiness to implement the supplements promptly, awaiting the official publication of the changes. Vesela Karivanova outlined plans for efficient payment distribution through individual payroll and coordination with the Bulgarian Posts.

