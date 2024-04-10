J.K. Rowling Criticizes 'Harry Potter' Actors for Gender Reassignment Support

Society | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |April 12, 2024, Friday // 10:53
Bulgaria: J.K. Rowling Criticizes 'Harry Potter' Actors for Gender Reassignment Support

Renowned author J.K. Rowling stated that she won't grant forgiveness to actors involved in the "Harry Potter" series adaptation, even if they apologize for their support of transgender individuals, BTA reported.

Rowling specifically called out "Harry Potter" stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson for their public endorsement of transgender rights, following her outspoken remarks against gender reassignment. The author expressed her refusal to forgive them, even if they were to apologize.

This comes in response to a report by Dr. Hilary Kass highlighting the lack of conclusive studies on the effects of gender reassignment procedures in children, prompting Rowling to defend her position against gender reassignment.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has voiced his support for Rowling, labeling her a "modern saint" during a Conservative conference in Canada. Johnson asserted that Rowling's views align with those of the majority, despite the controversy surrounding her statements.

Rowling has faced criticism since 2019 for her views on transgender individuals, including backlash from her own fan base. Daniel Radcliffe, who portrayed the iconic character Harry Potter, publicly supported transgender rights through an LGBT anti-suicide organization, directly opposing Rowling's stance. Radcliffe emphasized that "transgender women are women," holding Rowling accountable for her remarks. In a later statement, Radcliffe shared his encounters with trans children who found solace in the "Harry Potter" series.

Similarly, Emma Watson, known for her role as Hermione Granger, and Rupert Grint, who portrayed Ron Weasley, also spoke out in support of transgender rights. Watson emphasized the importance of respecting individuals' gender identities, asserting that "trans people are who they say they are" and deserve to live without constant scrutiny.

Despite the backlash, Rowling remains resolute in her convictions, even going as far as to contemplate potential legal repercussions. Earlier this month, she appealed to Scottish police regarding potential arrest for hate speech. However, authorities confirmed that no action was

In recent weeks, J.K. Rowling reached out to Scottish authorities, expressing fears of being arrested for potential hate speech. She remarked: "I'm not in the country, but if I wrote something that goes against the new hate law, you might arrest me when I come back". The police confirmed that they did not pursue any action against the "Harry Potter" author, as reported by DPA.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Rowling, Harry Potter, gender, reassignment

Related Articles:

UK Suspends Under-18 Gender Reassignment Funding After NHS Findings

Britain finds itself amid a heated debate as the National Health Service (NHS) suspends funding for a program offering gender reassignment medication to children under 18

World | April 10, 2024, Wednesday // 15:09

Vatican Condemns Gender Reassignment and Surrogacy as "Threats" to Human Dignity

The Vatican has issued a strong condemnation of gender reassignment surgery and surrogacy, labeling them as "serious threats" to human dignity

Business | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 11:49

Bulgaria: Equal Male-Female Part-Time Work in Q3 2023

In Bulgaria, the latest data from the Statistical Office of the European Union (Eurostat) reveals a notable trend: in the third quarter of 2023, both women and men registered equal shares of part-time employment, each at 1%

Business | March 7, 2024, Thursday // 15:30

The Bulgarian Socialist Party collected over 200,000 Signature for its Referendum against “Gender Ideology”

An initiative committee, which started a petition to call a referendum against "gender ideology" and was supported by the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), managed to collect a little over 208,000 signatures for the three-month period it had

Politics | July 27, 2023, Thursday // 08:58

Slovakia may make it Impossible for Transgender People to change their Gender on Documents

The Slovak parliament is expected to vote soon on a bill that will make it impossible for transgender people to change their gender in official documents

World » EU | May 19, 2023, Friday // 09:58

Leader of the Bulgarian Socialists: The Istanbul Convention introduces a 3rd Social Gender

Yesterday, the European Parliament supported the Istanbul Convention. From the Bulgarian Socialist Party, in the 4th consecutive National Assembly, we are introducing a Law on Combating Domestic Violence, but behind the scene of this noble cause, the Ista

Politics | May 11, 2023, Thursday // 11:54
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Weather in Bulgaria For The Weekend: Sunny Skies and Brief Showers Ahead

Overnight, most parts of the country will experience mostly clear skies, with temporary increases in cloudiness expected over the eastern half of the Danubian Plain

Society » Environment | April 12, 2024, Friday // 17:30

Bulgarian Composer Borislav Slavov Wins Prestigious BAFTA Award for Game Music

Talented Bulgarian composer Borislav Slavov has clinched the prestigious BAFTA award for Best Music at the 20th edition of the BAFTA GAMES AWARDS

Society | April 12, 2024, Friday // 16:57

First Measles Case Reported in Bulgaria!

The National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases in Bulgaria has confirmed the country's first case of measles, sparking concerns about potential outbreaks.

Society » Health | April 12, 2024, Friday // 14:52

Pompeii's Latest Find Reveals Dining Hall Adorned with Trojan War Treasures

Archaeologists have unearthed a remarkable piece of ancient history in Pompeii, revealing a hidden gem that transports us back to the era of Emperor Augustus

Society | April 12, 2024, Friday // 13:25

Sofia's New Express Bus Service Links Central Station to Airport, Promising Faster Travel Times

In order to streamline transportation between Sofia's Central Station and the airport, a new express bus line, operated by double-decker buses, has been launched on a trial basis starting today

Society | April 12, 2024, Friday // 12:00

April 12th: Commemorating World Aviation and Cosmonautics Day!

The date April 12th marks a significant moment in human history, the International Day of Aviation and Astronautics, commemorating Yuri Gagarin's groundbreaking journey into space aboard the "Vostok 1" spacecraft in 1961

Society | April 12, 2024, Friday // 09:37
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria