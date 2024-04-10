J.K. Rowling Criticizes 'Harry Potter' Actors for Gender Reassignment Support

Renowned author J.K. Rowling stated that she won't grant forgiveness to actors involved in the "Harry Potter" series adaptation, even if they apologize for their support of transgender individuals, BTA reported.

Rowling specifically called out "Harry Potter" stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson for their public endorsement of transgender rights, following her outspoken remarks against gender reassignment. The author expressed her refusal to forgive them, even if they were to apologize.

This comes in response to a report by Dr. Hilary Kass highlighting the lack of conclusive studies on the effects of gender reassignment procedures in children, prompting Rowling to defend her position against gender reassignment.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has voiced his support for Rowling, labeling her a "modern saint" during a Conservative conference in Canada. Johnson asserted that Rowling's views align with those of the majority, despite the controversy surrounding her statements.

Rowling has faced criticism since 2019 for her views on transgender individuals, including backlash from her own fan base. Daniel Radcliffe, who portrayed the iconic character Harry Potter, publicly supported transgender rights through an LGBT anti-suicide organization, directly opposing Rowling's stance. Radcliffe emphasized that "transgender women are women," holding Rowling accountable for her remarks. In a later statement, Radcliffe shared his encounters with trans children who found solace in the "Harry Potter" series.

Similarly, Emma Watson, known for her role as Hermione Granger, and Rupert Grint, who portrayed Ron Weasley, also spoke out in support of transgender rights. Watson emphasized the importance of respecting individuals' gender identities, asserting that "trans people are who they say they are" and deserve to live without constant scrutiny.

Despite the backlash, Rowling remains resolute in her convictions, even going as far as to contemplate potential legal repercussions. Earlier this month, she appealed to Scottish police regarding potential arrest for hate speech. However, authorities confirmed that no action was taken against her.

