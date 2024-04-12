Norway to Transfer 22 F-16 Fighter Jets to Ukraine

In a significant move to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities, Norway has announced plans to transfer 22 F-16 fighter jets to the Eastern European nation, according to reports from Nettavisen. The decision, authorized by Washington, underscores international support for Ukraine amidst its ongoing war with Russia.

The agreement includes the provision of not only the fighter jets but also engines, auxiliary materials, simulators, spare parts, and other essential equipment. While some of the aircraft are reported to be defective, they will still serve a crucial role in enhancing Ukraine's air defense capabilities by providing spare parts for repairs.

Nettavisen reports that 12 of the F-16s are deemed airworthy, while the remaining aircraft were initially intended for sale to the American company Draken International for training purposes. However, with the sale agreement seemingly abandoned, these aircraft will now be repurposed to safeguard Ukraine's airspace.

This development follows Norway's recent commitment to support Ukraine, including providing funds for the purchase of artillery ammunition as part of a joint initiative with the Czech Republic. Norway's contribution of 153 million USD underscores its commitment to bolstering Ukraine's military capabilities in the face of external threats.

Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram has also announced plans to send two US F-16 fighter jets to Denmark for training Ukrainian pilots, further strengthening military cooperation between European allies in support of Ukraine's defense efforts.

As Ukraine continues to navigate complex geopolitical challenges, international assistance from allies like Norway remains crucial in ensuring the country's security and sovereignty in the face of external aggression.