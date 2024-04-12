Survey Reveals Deep Discontent and Frustration with Bulgaria's Political Landscape

Amidst mounting frustration and disillusionment, a recent survey conducted by the Market Links agency sheds light on the prevailing sentiments surrounding Bulgaria's political landscape. The findings, commissioned by bTV and encompassing responses from 1046 adults surveyed between March 30 and April 7, paint a bleak picture of public opinion.

According to the survey, disappointment and anger are the predominant emotions evoked by the current political situation in Bulgaria. A staggering 48% of respondents express feelings of disappointment, while 18% report experiencing anger. Anxiety is palpable among 14% of individuals, with 4% expressing feelings of fear and threat.

In stark contrast, hope and peace are scarce commodities, with only 5% and 2% of respondents respectively associating with these emotions. Notably, feelings of security and happiness find no significant support among the surveyed population.

The performance of Bulgaria's parliament and government receives lackluster ratings, with respondents assigning scores of 2.7 and 2.8 respectively on a scale of 2 to 6, akin to school grades. Supporters of the "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) party rate the government higher at 4.2, while sympathizers of GERB assign a score of 2.8 to both institutions.

Trust in the National Assembly has dwindled from 15% to 9% between September and March, while confidence in the cabinet has similarly plummeted from around 20% to 14% during the same period.

Looking ahead to potential electoral outcomes, voting attitudes indicate a continuation of existing trends. Among respondents who have firmly decided to vote, GERB garners 25.5% of support, followed by WCC-DB with 17.1%, and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) with 11.8%. Other significant contenders include "Revival" (10.3%), the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) (8.7%), and "There is Such a People" (TISP) (3.9%).

However, uncertainty looms large, with 18% of respondents undecided and 7% expressing reluctance to participate in the electoral process.

As Bulgaria grapples with deep-seated discontent and disillusionment, the survey underscores the urgent need for meaningful political reform and a renewed focus on addressing the concerns of the populace.