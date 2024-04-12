Bulgaria's Salimova Secures Draw Against Strong Russian Opponent in Candidates Tournament

Sports | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |April 12, 2024, Friday // 10:04
In a captivating showdown at the Candidates Tournament for the World Chess Title, Nurgyul Salimova, the 20-year-old Bulgarian sensation, clashed with Russian veteran Kateryna Lagno in a fiercely contested match that ended in a draw.

The duel unfolded in Toronto during the final game of the tournament's first round, with Salimova showcasing her strategic prowess against the seasoned Lagno. Despite her loss in the previous round to Aleksandra Goryachkina, Salimova opted for an aggressive approach from the outset, launching a direct assault on Lagno's defenses. However, the 34-year-old Lagno secured an extra pawn by the 16th move.

Despite Lagno's slight advantage, Salimova demonstrated exceptional skill and resilience, ultimately forcing a draw through brilliant gameplay. With this result, Salimova accrued 3 points in the tournament standings, while Lagno retained the lead with 4 points.

Salimova's performance solidified her position in fifth place in the rankings, while Lagno shares the third spot with China's Lei Tingjie, both holding a one-point lead over the Bulgarian contender.

At the helm of the standings is China's Tan Zhongyi, boasting 5 points after drawing with Aleksandra Goryachkina, who sits in second place with 4.5 points.

As the tournament progresses, participants gear up for the upcoming rounds, with Salimova set to face Ukraine's Anna Muzychuk in the eighth round. Their previous encounter ended in a draw, with Muzychuk currently holding 2.5 points.

The winner of the Candidates Tournament is set to face off against China's Ju Wenjun for the women's world championship title. It's anticipated that the match will occur during the autumn of this year.

