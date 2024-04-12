US Warns of Potential Iranian Attack on Israel

World | April 12, 2024, Friday // 11:07
Bulgaria: US Warns of Potential Iranian Attack on Israel

Amidst escalating tensions in the Middle East, the United States has issued a stark warning of a possible massive attack by Iran targeting Israel. US officials in Israel have been advised to restrict travel outside designated areas, citing credible threats emanating from Tehran.

The alert comes in the wake of heightened hostilities following an airstrike on Iran's diplomatic mission in Damascus on April 1, an attack for which Israel has not claimed responsibility. In response, Tehran has issued threats of retaliation against Israel, raising concerns of a potential large-scale assault.

President Joe Biden has reiterated the gravity of the situation, cautioning that Iran's actions could precipitate a significant escalation in the region. Affirming America's steadfast commitment to Israel's security, Biden has underscored the need for vigilance and preparedness in the face of looming threats.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been proactive in addressing the crisis, engaging in diplomatic discussions with key stakeholders including the foreign ministers of Turkey, China, and Saudi Arabia. The objective of these talks is clear: to convey a resolute message to Iran that further escalation will not be tolerated.

Matthew Miller, a spokesman for the State Department, emphasized the importance of diplomatic efforts in averting a full-blown conflict. "We have engaged in a series of contacts at various levels, talks with foreign ministers. The goal is to send a clear message to Iran that this conflict must not be allowed to escalate," Miller stated.

As tensions mount and the specter of conflict looms large, diplomatic channels remain crucial in preventing a dangerous escalation in the volatile region. With the security of Israel hanging in the balance, concerted international efforts are underway to de-escalate the situation and restore stability to the Middle East.

