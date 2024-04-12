Ukraine Under Attack: Russian Drones Strike, Power Plant Decimated

World » UKRAINE | April 12, 2024, Friday // 10:15
Bulgaria: Ukraine Under Attack: Russian Drones Strike, Power Plant Decimated

Russia has launched a series of attacks on targets within Ukraine, employing 17 drones and an Kh-59 missile, according to reports emerging from the region. The strikes, directed from Crimea, have inflicted significant damage, including a devastating fire at an energy infrastructure facility in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The fire, triggered by debris from one of the drones, engulfed the facility, prompting a swift response from firefighting teams who managed to contain the blaze. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident, but the destruction serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing conflict's toll on civilian infrastructure.

In a separate and particularly devastating assault, one of Ukraine's largest power plants, located near the capital, was completely destroyed by Russian airstrikes. The Trypilska power plant, situated in Kyiv region, served as a vital source of electricity for three regions, including Kyiv, underscoring the strategic significance of the target. The loss of such a critical infrastructure asset is expected to have far-reaching implications for the affected regions.

As tensions escalate, the international community has been quick to respond. The White House has issued a urgent plea to the US House of Representatives, urging immediate action to pass a bipartisan national security bill. The proposed legislation would facilitate the expedited deployment of additional air defense systems to Kyiv, bolstering Ukraine's ability to defend against further aerial assaults.

The latest wave of attacks underscores the volatile and precarious nature of the situation in Ukraine, as Russian aggression continues to threaten stability in the region. With civilian infrastructure and lives at risk, the need for decisive action and international support has never been more urgent.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russia, Ukraine, attack, power plant

Related Articles:

Should the West Deploy Troops in Ukraine? Our Readers Have Spoken

French President Emmanuel Macron has initiated confidential talks with US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, advocating for a change in the West's approach to Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine

Novinite Insider | April 12, 2024, Friday // 17:28

Norway to Transfer 22 F-16 Fighter Jets to Ukraine

In a significant move to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities, Norway has announced plans to transfer 22 F-16 fighter jets to the Eastern European nation

World » Ukraine | April 12, 2024, Friday // 11:08

NATO Commits to Long-Term Support for Ukraine

As NATO commemorates its 75th anniversary, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg reaffirmed the alliance's unwavering commitment to Ukraine during a high-level meeting in Brussels

World » Ukraine | April 12, 2024, Friday // 09:12

Ukraine Passes New Mobilization Law

The Ukrainian Parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, has approved a new mobilization bill, signaling significant changes to military service requirements in the country

World » Ukraine | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 14:41

Not If, but When: US Expects Iran to Attack Israel Soon

The United States and its allies are concerned about a potential attack by Iran or its proxies on military and government targets in Israel.

World | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 13:18

Switzerland Announces High-Level Peace Conference for Ukraine in June

Swiss President and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis declared on Thursday that Switzerland will host a pivotal international conference in June, aimed at fostering peace in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 10:41
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Ukraine's Chasiv Yar Might Fall as Air Defense Falls Short

The town of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region faces an imminent threat due to a critical shortage of air defense systems, warns the Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

World » Ukraine | April 12, 2024, Friday // 14:00

Norway to Transfer 22 F-16 Fighter Jets to Ukraine

In a significant move to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities, Norway has announced plans to transfer 22 F-16 fighter jets to the Eastern European nation

World » Ukraine | April 12, 2024, Friday // 11:08

NATO Commits to Long-Term Support for Ukraine

As NATO commemorates its 75th anniversary, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg reaffirmed the alliance's unwavering commitment to Ukraine during a high-level meeting in Brussels

World » Ukraine | April 12, 2024, Friday // 09:12

Ukraine Passes New Mobilization Law

The Ukrainian Parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, has approved a new mobilization bill, signaling significant changes to military service requirements in the country

World » Ukraine | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 14:41

The Largest Thermal Power Plant in Kyiv Region has been Destroyed by the Russians

Amid escalating tensions, the Trypilska thermal power plant in the Kyiv region fell victim to devastating Russian strikes, leaving it in ruins

World » Ukraine | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 13:47

Switzerland Announces High-Level Peace Conference for Ukraine in June

Swiss President and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis declared on Thursday that Switzerland will host a pivotal international conference in June, aimed at fostering peace in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 10:41
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria