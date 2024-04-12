Sofia Summit: European Nationalist Parties Converge for "Revival" Conference

Politics | April 12, 2024, Friday // 11:15
Bulgaria: Sofia Summit: European Nationalist Parties Converge for "Revival" Conference

In a move drawing attention across Europe, Bulgaria's pro-Russian, Eurosceptic, and nationalist "Revival" (Vazrazhdane) party is set to host a conference in Sofia, titled "The New Leaders of Europe." Gathering representatives from nine countries, the event aims to unite nationalist parties under a common banner and shape the future political landscape of the continent.

Scheduled to take place at the Millennium Grand Hotel, the conference will feature participants from Bulgaria, Greece, Moldova, the Netherlands, Slovakia, Serbia, Hungary, Sweden, and Switzerland, according to an announcement by the "Revival" party. Leaders and delegates from parties with ideologies aligned with "Revival" will converge to discuss pressing issues facing Europe.

Key speakers at the conference include Kostadin Kostadinov from "Revival" (Bulgaria), Evangelos Tsiombanidis from AKKEL (Greece), Natalia Parasca from "Revival" (Moldova), Ralf Dekker from "Forum for Democracy" (Netherlands), Milan Uhrik from "Republika" Movement (Slovakia), Goran Igić from "Oathkeepers" (Serbia), János Árgyelán from "Our Homeland" (Hungary), Gustav Kasselstrand from "Alternative for Sweden" (Sweden), and Nikolas Rimoldi from "MASS-VOLL!" Movement (Switzerland).

The conference agenda is expected to cover a wide range of topics, reflecting the diverse interests and concerns of nationalist parties across Europe. Previous gatherings organized by "Revival," such as the "We are the youth of Europe" conference on March 2, have focused on issues like demographic challenges, attracting participants from prominent nationalist parties including "Alternative for Germany" (Germany) and "Freedom and Direct Democracy" (Czech Republic), alongside others.

The event underscores the growing influence of nationalist movements in shaping European politics and reflects the broader trend of Euroscepticism and anti-establishment sentiments sweeping across the continent.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Revival, nationalist, sofia, European

Related Articles:

European Commission Partners with Bulgaria to Promote Euro Adoption

In a significant move toward Bulgaria's integration into the Eurozone, the European Commission (EC) has pledged support for the country's efforts to promote the adoption of the euro

Business » Finance | April 12, 2024, Friday // 15:15

Sofia's New Express Bus Service Links Central Station to Airport, Promising Faster Travel Times

In order to streamline transportation between Sofia's Central Station and the airport, a new express bus line, operated by double-decker buses, has been launched on a trial basis starting today

Society | April 12, 2024, Friday // 12:00

European Parliament Approves New Migration Plan: Bulgarian MEP Hails Benefits

The European Parliament has greenlit a new Migration and Asylum Plan, marking a significant shift in EU migration policy

World » EU | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 11:00

Police and Gendarmerie Conduct Raids in Sofia at Addresses Linked to Bulgarian MP

Authorities have launched a police and gendarmerie operation at two locations in Sofia, focusing on offices situated on "Parchevich" Street and "Stamboliyski" Boulevard

Politics | April 10, 2024, Wednesday // 12:36

Climate Activists Succeed in Key Case Against Switzerland at the ECHR

Today, climate activists achieved a significant legal triumph at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR)

World | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 16:04

EU's Backing Leads to Positive Outcomes in Border Security for Bulgaria and Romania

In a recent announcement by the European Commission, significant progress has been reported in the joint efforts to safeguard the external borders of Bulgaria and Romania

World » EU | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 12:19
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgarian Defense Ministry Pushes for Increase in Military Spending to 2.5% of GDP

Amidst discussions in the Bulgarian parliament, Acting Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov has announced plans for a significant boost in military spending, aiming for it to reach 2.5% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP)

Politics » Defense | April 12, 2024, Friday // 14:14

Survey Reveals Deep Discontent and Frustration with Bulgaria's Political Landscape

Amidst mounting frustration and disillusionment, a recent survey conducted by the Market Links agency sheds light on the prevailing sentiments surrounding Bulgaria's political landscape

Politics | April 12, 2024, Friday // 13:00

Bulgarian Defense Minister: No Political Decision Yet on Conscription Return

Amid growing concerns over security in the wake of the conflict in Ukraine, Bulgaria's Acting Minister of Defense, Atanas Zapryanov, has addressed the issue of conscription, stating that while it is being discussed, no political decision has been reached

Politics » Defense | April 12, 2024, Friday // 12:19

Deputies Approve Easter Supplements of 100 BGN for Pensioners Below Poverty Line

Today, deputies voted to provide Easter supplements of BGN 100 to pensioners whose pensions fall below the poverty threshold of BGN 526

Politics | April 12, 2024, Friday // 11:39

Government Allocates Over BGN 98 Million for June 9 Elections Preparation

As Bulgaria gears up for the upcoming elections on June 9, the government has approved a comprehensive plan-account detailing the financial allocation for the electoral process

Politics | April 12, 2024, Friday // 09:25

GERB Leads with 10% Margin in Bulgarian Polls Ahead of the Elections

In the run-up to Bulgaria's National Assembly elections, a recent Gallup International survey conducted for BNT has unveiled intriguing insights into the political landscape of the country

Politics | April 12, 2024, Friday // 09:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria