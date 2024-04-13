April 12th: Commemorating World Aviation and Cosmonautics Day!

The date April 12th marks a significant moment in human history, the International Day of Aviation and Astronautics, commemorating Yuri Gagarin's groundbreaking journey into space aboard the "Vostok 1" spacecraft in 1961.

Gagarin's historic flight marked a monumental achievement for the Soviet space program, ushering in a new era of exploration. He swiftly ascended to the status of a national hero in not only the Soviet Union but also throughout the Eastern Bloc, capturing the world's attention. His biography and the intricate details of his journey adorned the pages of major newspapers worldwide. Cities across the USSR, including Moscow, witnessed massive demonstrations rivaled only by the World War II Victory Parades. Gagarin was feted with a grand motorcade through Moscow, culminating in a lavish ceremony at the Kremlin, where Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev bestowed upon him the esteemed title of Hero of the Soviet Union.

Fast forward to the present day, and the spirit of exploration continues to thrive, manifesting in diverse forms across the globe. In Bulgaria, this spirit finds expression in the celebration of the 45th anniversary of Georgi Ivanov's historic spaceflight, a momentous occasion that underscores the nation's contribution to humanity's quest beyond the confines of Earth.

As part of the commemorative events, Bulgaria's head of state, Rumen Radev, will bestow the prestigious President's Medal of Honor upon outstanding military pilots, recognizing their invaluable contributions to the advancement of Bulgarian aviation. This gesture not only honors their dedication but also highlights the pivotal role of aviation in shaping the nation's identity and aspirations.

Moreover, enthusiasts and curious minds alike are invited to explore the captivating world of aerospace at the aviation museum near Plovdiv. The specially curated exhibition, "The Road to the Stars," chronicles Bulgaria's journey in space exploration, paying homage to Georgi Ivanov's pioneering mission and celebrating the nation's rich heritage in aviation.

Meanwhile, at Bezmer Air Base, an open day offers a glimpse into the future of Bulgarian aerospace technology. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore SU-25 aircraft, examine flight equipment, and engage with students from the Technical University in Sofia as they unveil a test sample of an artificial satellite slated for launch in 2026.