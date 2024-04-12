GERB Leads with 10% Margin in Bulgarian Polls Ahead of the Elections

Politics | April 12, 2024, Friday // 09:05
Bulgaria: GERB Leads with 10% Margin in Bulgarian Polls Ahead of the Elections

In the run-up to Bulgaria's National Assembly elections, a recent Gallup International survey conducted for BNT has unveiled intriguing insights into the political landscape of the country. The survey, carried out between March 28 and April 5, canvassed 805 adult Bulgarians, providing a snapshot of voter sentiments as the nation stands on the cusp of pivotal political decisions.

According to the survey results, if elections were held at the beginning of April, GERB (Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria) would secure the top position with 27.4% of the votes. Trailing behind is the "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) coalition, with 17.9% of the vote share, marking a notable 10% difference between the two leading parties.

The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) and "Revival" closely follow with 15.2% and 14.9% respectively, while the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) captures 10.5% of the vote. "There Is Such a People" (TISP) lags behind with 5.2%. Notably, 3.5% of respondents indicated they would not support any party.

However, amidst these figures lies a significant degree of uncertainty, with only 37.4% of respondents expressing a firm commitment to vote. This hesitancy underscores the dynamic nature of Bulgarian politics, where shifting alliances and emerging issues can swiftly alter electoral outcomes.

The survey also shed light on voter preferences for the European Parliament elections, revealing a striking similarity in the distribution of votes. GERB leads with 27.9%, followed by WCC-DB at 17.7%, and DPS at 14.8%. "Revival" and BSP maintain comparable positions, with 14.6% and 9.8% respectively, while TISP trails with 5.4%.

With 34.2% of respondents expressing certainty in voting for the European elections, and 3.1% opting not to support any party, the political landscape appears fluid, susceptible to last-minute shifts and strategic maneuvers.

While these survey findings offer valuable insights into voter sentiments, it's crucial to note that they represent a snapshot in time, capturing the mood of the electorate towards the end of the previous government's term. As registration deadlines loom and campaigns intensify, the true pulse of the nation's political preferences may yet reveal itself in unexpected ways.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, elections, survey, GERB, WCC-DB

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Balchik Airport Welcomes Over 20 Planes from Romania to Mark Schengen Entry

In a momentous occasion marking the entry of Bulgaria and Romania into the Schengen area by air and sea, Balchik Airport is set to witness a remarkable gathering of more than 20 planes from Romania

Business » Tourism | April 13, 2024, Saturday // 09:10

European Commission Partners with Bulgaria to Promote Euro Adoption

In a significant move toward Bulgaria's integration into the Eurozone, the European Commission (EC) has pledged support for the country's efforts to promote the adoption of the euro

Business » Finance | April 12, 2024, Friday // 15:15

First Measles Case Reported in Bulgaria!

The National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases in Bulgaria has confirmed the country's first case of measles, sparking concerns about potential outbreaks.

Society » Health | April 12, 2024, Friday // 14:52

Bulgarian Defense Ministry Pushes for Increase in Military Spending to 2.5% of GDP

Amidst discussions in the Bulgarian parliament, Acting Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov has announced plans for a significant boost in military spending, aiming for it to reach 2.5% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP)

Politics » Defense | April 12, 2024, Friday // 14:14

Survey Reveals Deep Discontent and Frustration with Bulgaria's Political Landscape

Amidst mounting frustration and disillusionment, a recent survey conducted by the Market Links agency sheds light on the prevailing sentiments surrounding Bulgaria's political landscape

Politics | April 12, 2024, Friday // 13:00

Bulgarian Defense Minister: No Political Decision Yet on Conscription Return

Amid growing concerns over security in the wake of the conflict in Ukraine, Bulgaria's Acting Minister of Defense, Atanas Zapryanov, has addressed the issue of conscription, stating that while it is being discussed, no political decision has been reached

Politics » Defense | April 12, 2024, Friday // 12:19
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgarian Defense Ministry Pushes for Increase in Military Spending to 2.5% of GDP

Amidst discussions in the Bulgarian parliament, Acting Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov has announced plans for a significant boost in military spending, aiming for it to reach 2.5% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP)

Politics » Defense | April 12, 2024, Friday // 14:14

Survey Reveals Deep Discontent and Frustration with Bulgaria's Political Landscape

Amidst mounting frustration and disillusionment, a recent survey conducted by the Market Links agency sheds light on the prevailing sentiments surrounding Bulgaria's political landscape

Politics | April 12, 2024, Friday // 13:00

Bulgarian Defense Minister: No Political Decision Yet on Conscription Return

Amid growing concerns over security in the wake of the conflict in Ukraine, Bulgaria's Acting Minister of Defense, Atanas Zapryanov, has addressed the issue of conscription, stating that while it is being discussed, no political decision has been reached

Politics » Defense | April 12, 2024, Friday // 12:19

Deputies Approve Easter Supplements of 100 BGN for Pensioners Below Poverty Line

Today, deputies voted to provide Easter supplements of BGN 100 to pensioners whose pensions fall below the poverty threshold of BGN 526

Politics | April 12, 2024, Friday // 11:39

Sofia Summit: European Nationalist Parties Converge for "Revival" Conference

In a move drawing attention across Europe, Bulgaria's pro-Russian, Eurosceptic, and nationalist "Revival" (Vazrazhdane) party is set to host a conference in Sofia, titled "The New Leaders of Europe"

Politics | April 12, 2024, Friday // 11:15

Government Allocates Over BGN 98 Million for June 9 Elections Preparation

As Bulgaria gears up for the upcoming elections on June 9, the government has approved a comprehensive plan-account detailing the financial allocation for the electoral process

Politics | April 12, 2024, Friday // 09:25
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria