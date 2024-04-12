GERB Leads with 10% Margin in Bulgarian Polls Ahead of the Elections

In the run-up to Bulgaria's National Assembly elections, a recent Gallup International survey conducted for BNT has unveiled intriguing insights into the political landscape of the country. The survey, carried out between March 28 and April 5, canvassed 805 adult Bulgarians, providing a snapshot of voter sentiments as the nation stands on the cusp of pivotal political decisions.

According to the survey results, if elections were held at the beginning of April, GERB (Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria) would secure the top position with 27.4% of the votes. Trailing behind is the "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) coalition, with 17.9% of the vote share, marking a notable 10% difference between the two leading parties.

The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) and "Revival" closely follow with 15.2% and 14.9% respectively, while the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) captures 10.5% of the vote. "There Is Such a People" (TISP) lags behind with 5.2%. Notably, 3.5% of respondents indicated they would not support any party.

However, amidst these figures lies a significant degree of uncertainty, with only 37.4% of respondents expressing a firm commitment to vote. This hesitancy underscores the dynamic nature of Bulgarian politics, where shifting alliances and emerging issues can swiftly alter electoral outcomes.

The survey also shed light on voter preferences for the European Parliament elections, revealing a striking similarity in the distribution of votes. GERB leads with 27.9%, followed by WCC-DB at 17.7%, and DPS at 14.8%. "Revival" and BSP maintain comparable positions, with 14.6% and 9.8% respectively, while TISP trails with 5.4%.

With 34.2% of respondents expressing certainty in voting for the European elections, and 3.1% opting not to support any party, the political landscape appears fluid, susceptible to last-minute shifts and strategic maneuvers.

While these survey findings offer valuable insights into voter sentiments, it's crucial to note that they represent a snapshot in time, capturing the mood of the electorate towards the end of the previous government's term. As registration deadlines loom and campaigns intensify, the true pulse of the nation's political preferences may yet reveal itself in unexpected ways.