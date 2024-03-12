Bulgarian Honey Industry Struggles with Import Woes, Says Local Producer

Manol Todorov, a leading figure in the Strandzha honey industry, has expressed optimism about the 2024 harvest for mann honey. Todorov, instrumental in establishing the Strandzhanski manov med Protected Designation of Origin in 2019 and founding the local honey producers' association, conveyed concerns about selling their honey. According to him, despite favorable harvest expectations, challenges loom in marketing their product, BTA reported.

He said that the influx of imports from third countries has crippled Bulgarian honey production, with wholesale prices hovering at an alarming low. Todorov underscores the urgent need for regulatory changes, expressing hope for a brighter future post-Bulgarian accession to the Schengen area.

Todorov remains hopeful for change following Bulgaria's full acceptance into the Schengen area. Currently, only five certified farms in Strandzha produce mann honey, with strict regulations limiting production and packaging to the designated area. Nevertheless, local beekeepers aspire to secure a second Protected Designation of Origin for Strandzha pollen. Regarding the bee colonies in Tsarevo, Todorov noted their successful overwintering and favorable spring conditions, though the prolonged absence of heavy rainfall raises concerns. Lastly, he announced the upcoming 21st edition of the Tsarevo Festival, dubbed the Kingdom of Mann Honey, scheduled for August 1-10.