National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) Reports: Bulgaria Experienced Its Hottest Year Since 1930 in 2023. The country's average annual temperature reached 12.9°C, surpassing the 1991–2020 climatic norm by 1.6°C.

Both maximum and minimum temperatures deviated from their respective norms, with the average annual maximum temperature reaching 19.3°C, a substantial 2.4°C above the climatic baseline.

The summer heat reached its maximum on July 25 in Ruse, where the mercury soared to a staggering 43.0°C, marking the highest maximum temperature recorded in 2023. Conversely, the lowest temperature registered in Bulgaria during 2023 was minus 24.7°C, documented atopt Musala peak on February 6th. In weather stations across the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology's network, situated at elevations below 1000 meters, the lowest recorded temperature for the year stood at minus 21.4°C, noted on February 9th in Trun."

The country witnessed an average annual rainfall of 694 mm, exceeding the climatic norm by 5%. The village of Kosti in Burgas region experienced a deluge on September 5, with a record-breaking 207.2 mm of rain falling within 24 hours.

In Vratsa, the highest wind speed reached 39 m/s on January 19, while Varshets boasted a towering snow cover of 63 cm on November 27. Mountain peaks didn't escape winter's grip either, with Botev peak cloaked in 194 cm of snow on January 5.

Approximately 464,000 lightning strikes were recorded in 2023, a notable 26% decrease from the ten-year average. November 4th saw the highest number of documented lightning strikes, totaling around 31,000.

The year also saw the Sahara desert asserting its influence over Bulgaria, with 143 days marked by the transfer of desert dust, predominantly in October. In contrast, December saw a mere five such occurrences, as noted by NIMH forecasters.