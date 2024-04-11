Bulgaria's Caretaker Prime Minister Vows Commitment to Fair Elections

Ensuring fair and transparent elections stands as a paramount priority for Bulgaria's caretaker cabinet, affirms Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev. In the inaugural gathering of the new administration, Glavchev emphasized the government's unwavering dedication to thwarting electoral irregularities. He reiterated that the caretaker government would spare no effort in upholding the integrity of the electoral process, underscoring that there is no alternative to fair elections in Bulgaria. Despite anticipating a rigorous election campaign, Glavchev reassured that the cabinet would maintain composure and adhere strictly to the rule of law, rational judgment, and the welfare of citizens.

Addressing the role of the caretaker government in the upcoming elections, Glavchev underscored that while the administration is diligently preparing for the electoral process, it refrains from active participation in campaign activities. This distinction highlights the caretaker government's impartial stance and commitment to overseeing the elections with neutrality and integrity.

During today's session, ministers are poised to deliberate and vote on the budget allocated for the organization and execution of the parliamentary and European elections scheduled for June 9. Preliminary estimates suggest that the financial allocation for election-related expenditures will amount to 100 million leva (approximately 50 million euros).