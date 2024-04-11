Trump Biopic Starring Bulgaria's Maria Bakalova Chosen for Cannes Official Competition
Earlier today, at a press conference, the films competing for the "Palme d'Or" at this year's Cannes Film Festival were announced. The Cannes Film Festival is considered the most prestigious in the film industry, and only a few titles are selected for its official program, guaranteeing them the most glamorous and high-profile premieres. This is often a precursor to the Oscars nominations as well.
One of the most anticipated titles by critics and audiences at this year's festival seems to be the biographical film about Donald Trump, "The Apprentice," directed by Ali Abbas.
Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova, nominated for an Oscar, will portray Donald Trump's first wife and mother of three of his children – Ivana, who was born in Czechoslovakia. Sebastian Stan, known from the Marvel universe, will portray the former President of the United States in his younger years.
Described as a tale of power and ambition set in a world of corruption and deceit, "The Apprentice" will explore Trump's efforts to build his real estate empire in New York during the 1970s and 1980s. It will also trace the beginning of his relationship with the controversial lawyer Roy Cohn (portrayed by Emmy and Golden Globe winner Jeremy Strong).
"I have no words to describe the feelings I'm experiencing right now... I'm thrilled, I’m happy; I can't believe this is happening! Cannes is my favorite festival, loved by all cinephiles, and that's precisely why I'm on cloud nine that our film will start its journey right from there, and from the official selection!." These were Maria Bakalova's first words after the press conference.
Immediately after this announcement, all analysts specializing in predicting the upcoming Oscars awards declared Maria Bakalova almost a sure contender for a nomination at the 2025 Oscars in the "Best Supporting Actress" category. This would be Maria's second nomination in the same category, just four years after her success with "Borat 2." The 77th edition of the Cannes Festival will take place from May 14th to May 25th.
