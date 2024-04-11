Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov Secures Monte Carlo Round of 16 Spot

Sports | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |April 11, 2024, Thursday // 14:53
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov Secures Monte Carlo Round of 16 Spot

Bulgaria's tennis maestro, Grigor Dimitrov, showcased his prowess on the clay courts of Monte Carlo as he clinched victory in a thrilling playoff against Serbian rival Miomir Kecmanovic. With a scoreline of 6:4, 6:3, Dimitrov secured his berth in the prestigious round of 16 at the Monte Carlo Masters tournament, boasting a staggering prize fund of 5.95 million euros.

The game spanned just over an hour and 25 minutes but unfolded across two days due to a rain interruption on Wednesday evening, with the Bulgarian leading at 6:3, 2:1.

Upon the match's recommencement, Dimitrov realized a crucial break in the eighth game, propelling him to a commanding 5:3 lead. Dimitrov closed out the match with a decisive serve, sealing his triumph in just over an hour and 25 minutes.

The Bulgarian outshone Kecmanovic in key statistical metrics, including points won on second serve, winners, and unforced errors.

With this victory, Grigor Dimitrov has already ensured a prize purse of 80 thousand euros from the tournament's fund and earned 90 points toward his ATP world ranking.

In the upcoming phase, he'll face the winner of the duel between Denmark's Holger Rune and India's Sumit Nagal, with Rune leading 6:3, 2:1 until the match break.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: tennis, Dimitrov, winner, prize

Related Articles:

Dimitrov Dominates in Monte Carlo: Secures First Clay Court Win of 2024

Bulgaria's tennis sensation, Grigor Dimitrov, kicked off his clay court campaign with a resounding victory at the prestigious Monte Carlo Masters tournament

Sports | April 8, 2024, Monday // 20:11

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov Kicks Off Monte Carlo Masters Campaign as ATP Rankings Unveiled

Tennis enthusiasts anticipate an exciting showdown as Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria's top-ranked player, gears up to commence his campaign at the prestigious Monte Carlo Masters today

Sports | April 8, 2024, Monday // 09:19

Bulgarian Writer Georgi Gospodinov Nominated for Prestigious French Translation Prize

Georgi Gospodinov's poetry book "There, Where We Are Not" (2016) has been nominated for the prestigious French Malarmé Prize for translated poetry

Society | April 5, 2024, Friday // 15:14

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov Claims 9th Position in World Tennis Rankings

Bulgaria’s tennis sensation Grigor Dimitrov has made a triumphant return to the elite top 10 of the ATP rankings, marking a significant accomplishment in his career

Sports | April 1, 2024, Monday // 09:51

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov Stuns World No. 5, Sets Sights on Miami Masters Title

Bulgaria's tennis sensation, Grigor Dimitrov, delivered a stunning performance on Saturday, securing a thrilling victory over world No. 4 Alexander Zverev to advance to the final of the ATP Masters tournament in Miami

Sports | March 30, 2024, Saturday // 08:41

Bulgarian Tennis Player Grigor Dimitrov Delivers Masterclass, Advances to Miami Masters Semifinals

In a scintillating display of tennis prowess, Grigor Dimitrov stormed into the semifinals of the Miami Masters 1000 tournament after outclassing the top seed, Carlos Alcaraz, in straight sets

Sports | March 29, 2024, Friday // 08:46
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Salimova's Challenge: Bulgarian Chess Prodigy Falls to Russian Rival Goryachkina

Bulgaria's Nurgyul Salimova faced defeat against Russian Alexandra Goryachkina in the sixth round of the Candidates Tournament for the World Chess Title held in Toronto

Sports | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 09:46

Nurgyul Salimova Secures Draw Against Leader Tan Zhongyi in Candidates Tournament

During the match at the Candidates Tournament in Toronto, Nurgyul Salimova, the 20-year-old Bulgarian chess player secured a draw against former world champion Tan Zhongyi of China in the fifth round

Sports | April 10, 2024, Wednesday // 10:16

FIDE Interview: Nurgyul Salimova Opens Up about Chess and Inspiration

Nurgyul Salimova, the emerging talent in Bulgarian chess, was interviewed for the International Chess Federation - FIDE amidst the ongoing Candidates Tournament 2024 in Toronto, Canada

Sports | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 11:52

Dimitrov Dominates in Monte Carlo: Secures First Clay Court Win of 2024

Bulgaria's tennis sensation, Grigor Dimitrov, kicked off his clay court campaign with a resounding victory at the prestigious Monte Carlo Masters tournament

Sports | April 8, 2024, Monday // 20:11

Bulgarian MMA Fighters Triumph with 18 Medals at European Championship in Belgrade

The Bulgarian national MMA team for men, women, and youth concluded their participation in the European Championship in Belgrade with two silver and 6 bronze medals

Sports | April 8, 2024, Monday // 13:43

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov Kicks Off Monte Carlo Masters Campaign as ATP Rankings Unveiled

Tennis enthusiasts anticipate an exciting showdown as Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria's top-ranked player, gears up to commence his campaign at the prestigious Monte Carlo Masters today

Sports | April 8, 2024, Monday // 09:19
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria