Ukraine Passes New Mobilization Law

The Ukrainian Parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, has approved a new mobilization bill, signaling significant changes to military service requirements in the country. The decision garnered support from 283 deputies and marks a pivotal moment in Ukraine's defense strategy. According to Deputy Chairman of the Finance Commission Yaroslav Zheleznyak, the bill passed its second reading, setting the stage for potential implementation pending presidential approval. If accepted and signed into law, the document is expected to take effect within a month, potentially by mid-May.

Key provisions of the bill include:

Introduction of Basic Military Service: Instead of conscription, the bill introduces basic military service lasting 5 months during peacetime and 3 months during wartime. Individuals under the age of 24 will have the option to select the year and period of their main service. Implementation of Basic General Military Training: Starting from 2025, basic general military training will be integrated into educational curricula across all forms of ownership. Online Data Updates: Registered citizens eligible for military service will have the option to create personal electronic accounts for conscription or reserve status. Demobilization Rights for Disabled Individuals: Provisions for demobilization of disabled individuals and those released from captivity remain intact, provided they do not wish to extend their service. Compensation for First Contract: Military personnel signing their first contract are entitled to compensation equivalent to 50% of the initial installment on a mortgage-secured loan. Medical Examination Requirements: Individuals classified as disabled groups II-III after February 24, 2022, excluding military personnel, must undergo a repeat medical examination to determine fitness for service. Driving Restrictions for Deserters: The law imposes driving restrictions on individuals evading military service, with exceptions outlined. Consular Services and Military Documents: Consular services will not be extended to military personnel without valid military documents.

The passage of the mobilization bill underscores Ukraine's commitment to enhancing its defense capabilities and ensuring readiness in the face of ongoing war with Russia. By modernizing military service requirements and streamlining processes, the legislation aims to strengthen Ukraine's armed forces and bolster national security.