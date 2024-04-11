Bulgaria: Proposed Law Seeks to Ban Energy Drink Sales to Minors Under 18

Society | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 14:28
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Proposed Law Seeks to Ban Energy Drink Sales to Minors Under 18 @Pixabay

A new legislative proposal in Bulgaria aims to prohibit the sale, purchase, and provision of energy drinks to individuals under 18 years of age. Submitted by representatives from "Democratic Bulgaria," GERB, and "We Continue the Change," the Draft Law on Amendments and Supplements to the Law on Health aims to safeguard children's health from potential risks associated with consuming energy drinks.

Citing concerns over health risks, the proposed changes aim to establish a legal framework ensuring the protection of children's health from the potential dangers posed by the consumption of energy drinks. Importers highlight various health risks associated with caffeinated energy drinks, including caffeine intoxication, obesity, and tooth decay.

Additionally, the consumption of energy drinks has been linked to a range of adverse effects such as nervousness, dizziness, concentration difficulties, insomnia, and dehydration. Moreover, these drinks have been associated with rapid heart rate, anxiety, seizures, acute mania, and strokes. Concerns extend to high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, headaches, sleep disorders, stress, and hyperactivity.

Importantly, excessive caffeine consumption from energy drinks has been linked to severe reactions and increased risks of tobacco, alcohol, and drug use. The harmful effects on cardiovascular health include cardiac arrhythmias and myocardial infarction. Combining energy drinks with alcohol can create a false sense of control, further exacerbating risks.

The proposed law aims to address existing contradictions in national legislation and introduce measures to effectively protect children's health. Previously, the consumption of energy drinks was not explicitly prohibited, necessitating new provisions to ensure compliance with the ban and impose sanctions for non-compliance.

