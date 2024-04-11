Bulgaria Implements Seasonal Fishing Ban to Preserve Aquatic Life

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food, in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment and Water, has enacted a comprehensive ban on fishing activities. This initiative, by the Fisheries and Aquaculture Act, aims to cultivate optimal conditions for the natural reproduction of spring-summer breeding fish across the nation's waterways, including the Black Sea, the Danube River, and inland bodies of water.

Amidst the tapestry of regulatory measures, specific directives have been issued for 2024, targeting key species during critical periods of their reproductive cycles. The Pontic shad fishing in the Bulgarian section of the Danube River is prohibited from May 1 to May 31, while gobies in the Black Sea waters face a fishing embargo from April 15 to May 15. The ban on turbot fishing spans from April 15 to June 15, inclusive, accompanied by stringent prohibitions on all related activities, in alignment with EU regulations.

For other spring-summer breeding fish, fishing bans are contingent upon the altitude of the water bodies, delineated in the Fisheries and Aquaculture Act's Appendix No. 1. Additionally, the ban on catching whitefish, pike, and bream in the Danube River's Bulgarian section is extended until May 31, with the dual objectives of safeguarding populations and curbing bycatch.

Despite these restrictions, recreational fishing enthusiasts are not entirely sidelined. Designated water bodies have been identified where angling pursuits are permitted during the ban period. A comprehensive list of these accessible locales, categorized by district, is readily available for eager anglers.

The Ogosta reservoir is subject to a ban on fishing from April 15 to May 31, marking the first comprehensive prohibition in its history. Previously, partial bans were imposed, excluding species breeding in the autumn-winter period. However, a small area of the reservoir has been designated for amateur anglers keen to indulge their passion during this period.

Extending beyond Ogosta, fishing in other reservoirs within the Montana region is also prohibited from April 15 to May 31, except for designated areas such as the park by the Danube River in Lom and the "Dolna Voda" dam near the village of Studeno Buche in the Municipality of Montana.