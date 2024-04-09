Amid escalating tensions, the Trypilska thermal power plant in the Kyiv region fell victim to devastating Russian strikes, leaving it in ruins. Andrii Gota, chairman of the supervisory board of the "Centrenergo" company, confirmed the destruction, citing hits to the turbines that ignited a fierce blaze, footage of which circulated on "Telegram."

In the Kyiv region, Ukrainian air defense wasn't able to prevent a strike on critical infrastructure such as the Trypilska power station, located south of the capital. One of the largest power generating facilities in the region which is also supplying the Cherkasy and Zhytomyr… pic.twitter.com/kdxzgQphkm — NOELREPORTS ???????? ???????? (@NOELreports) April 11, 2024

Concerns for public health surged as the mayor of Ukrainka, situated near the plant, issued warnings for residents to seal their windows tightly against the toxic smoke billowing from the site.

This attack is part of a larger offensive launched by Russia across five Ukrainian regions, the full extent of which is yet to be determined.