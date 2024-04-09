The Largest Thermal Power Plant in Kyiv Region has been Destroyed by the Russians

World » UKRAINE | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 13:47
Bulgaria: The Largest Thermal Power Plant in Kyiv Region has been Destroyed by the Russians

Amid escalating tensions, the Trypilska thermal power plant in the Kyiv region fell victim to devastating Russian strikes, leaving it in ruins. Andrii Gota, chairman of the supervisory board of the "Centrenergo" company, confirmed the destruction, citing hits to the turbines that ignited a fierce blaze, footage of which circulated on "Telegram."

Concerns for public health surged as the mayor of Ukrainka, situated near the plant, issued warnings for residents to seal their windows tightly against the toxic smoke billowing from the site.

This attack is part of a larger offensive launched by Russia across five Ukrainian regions, the full extent of which is yet to be determined.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russian, thermal power plant, Ukrainka

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Ex-PM Denounces Corruption and Russian Influence in FT Interview

Bulgaria's outgoing Prime Minister, Academician Nikolai Denkov, has condemned corruption as the primary conduit for Russian interference in the country's affairs

Politics | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 15:59

Drone Attack Hits Odesa Region, Five Victims in Russian Assaults Across Ukraine

In Ukraine, a drone attack has rocked the Odesa region in the south

World » Ukraine | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 09:01

Zelensky Warns of Ukraine's Dire Fate Without US Aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has issued a stark warning, asserting that Ukraine faces the risk of losing its ongoing conflict with Russia if crucial US aid remains blocked in Congress

World » Ukraine | April 8, 2024, Monday // 09:13

NATO's Stoltenberg Pushes for Stronger Commitment to Ukraine as Cameron Seeks Increased Support

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg refrained from providing a direct response regarding his proposal to establish a 5-year, 100 billion euro fund aimed at bolstering support for the Ukrainian military

World » Ukraine | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 14:16

Hague Conference Targets Russian War Crimes in Ukraine

The Netherlands, in collaboration with key international partners, is spearheading a conference in The Hague aimed at addressing the war crimes perpetrated by Russia in Ukraine

World | April 2, 2024, Tuesday // 09:43

Ukrainian Forces Obliterate Russian Tank Battalion Near Avdiivka

The Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully repelled a major tank attack launched by the Russian army near Avdiivka

World » Ukraine | April 1, 2024, Monday // 13:14
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Ukraine Passes New Mobilization Law

The Ukrainian Parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, has approved a new mobilization bill, signaling significant changes to military service requirements in the country

World » Ukraine | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 14:41

Switzerland Announces High-Level Peace Conference for Ukraine in June

Swiss President and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis declared on Thursday that Switzerland will host a pivotal international conference in June, aimed at fostering peace in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 10:41

Russia Launches 'Kinzhal' Missiles in Ukraine: Lviv and Kyiv Targeted

Reports from Ukrainian media have confirmed that Russia has initiated significant missile strikes in Ukraine, employing Tu-95 and MiG-31 strategic bombers

World » Ukraine | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 09:02

Ukrainian Parliament Considers Bill Allowing Convicted Individuals to Serve in Army

In a move aimed at bolstering the ranks of the Ukrainian armed forces amidst ongoing war with Russia, the Verkhovna Rada has approved a bill in its first reading that would permit convicted individuals to serve in the military

World » Ukraine | April 10, 2024, Wednesday // 16:23

Russia Strikes Energy Sites in Southern Ukraine

In a continuation of its military offensive against Ukraine, Russia conducted airstrikes on two energy sites in southern Ukraine, causing temporary power outages in the region

World » Ukraine | April 10, 2024, Wednesday // 12:52

On the Brink: Ukraine Faces New Wave of Russian Shelling, Zelensky Prepares Response

Tensions in Ukraine have reached a critical juncture as reports emerge of new shelling by Russian forces, exacerbating the already complex situation on the front lines

World » Ukraine | April 10, 2024, Wednesday // 09:04
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria