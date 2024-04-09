Bulgaria's Ex-PM Denounces Corruption and Russian Influence in FT Interview
Bulgaria's outgoing Prime Minister, Academician Nikolai Denkov, has condemned corruption as the primary conduit for Russian interference in the country's affairs
Amid escalating tensions, the Trypilska thermal power plant in the Kyiv region fell victim to devastating Russian strikes, leaving it in ruins. Andrii Gota, chairman of the supervisory board of the "Centrenergo" company, confirmed the destruction, citing hits to the turbines that ignited a fierce blaze, footage of which circulated on "Telegram."
In the Kyiv region, Ukrainian air defense wasn't able to prevent a strike on critical infrastructure such as the Trypilska power station, located south of the capital. One of the largest power generating facilities in the region which is also supplying the Cherkasy and Zhytomyr… pic.twitter.com/kdxzgQphkm— NOELREPORTS ???????? ???????? (@NOELreports) April 11, 2024
Concerns for public health surged as the mayor of Ukrainka, situated near the plant, issued warnings for residents to seal their windows tightly against the toxic smoke billowing from the site.
This attack is part of a larger offensive launched by Russia across five Ukrainian regions, the full extent of which is yet to be determined.
The Ukrainian Parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, has approved a new mobilization bill, signaling significant changes to military service requirements in the country
Swiss President and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis declared on Thursday that Switzerland will host a pivotal international conference in June, aimed at fostering peace in Ukraine
Reports from Ukrainian media have confirmed that Russia has initiated significant missile strikes in Ukraine, employing Tu-95 and MiG-31 strategic bombers
In a move aimed at bolstering the ranks of the Ukrainian armed forces amidst ongoing war with Russia, the Verkhovna Rada has approved a bill in its first reading that would permit convicted individuals to serve in the military
In a continuation of its military offensive against Ukraine, Russia conducted airstrikes on two energy sites in southern Ukraine, causing temporary power outages in the region
Tensions in Ukraine have reached a critical juncture as reports emerge of new shelling by Russian forces, exacerbating the already complex situation on the front lines
