Weather In Bulgaria on April 12: Mostly Sunny with Possible Showers Later in the Day
Tonight, the weather will be predominantly clear across the country. In the eastern half, there will be a gentle northerly breeze, while in other regions, winds will be minimal. Overnight temperatures will range between 7°C and 12°C, with Sofia experiencing around 7°C.
Tomorrow's forecast includes mostly sunny conditions with the development of cumulus clouds and brief showers in some areas during the afternoon. A light to moderate north-northeast wind is expected. Maximum temperatures will range from 24°C to 29°C, with Sofia reaching around 25°C.
In the mountains, it will be mostly sunny, with cumulus clouds forming in the afternoon leading to isolated showers. A moderate to strong north-northeast wind is forecasted. Temperatures at 1200 m altitude will be approximately 17°, and at 2000 m altitude, around 9°.
Along the Black Sea coast, expect mostly sunny weather with the possibility of cumulus clouds and brief showers in the afternoon. A moderate north-northeast wind will prevail, with maximum temperatures ranging from 19°C to 23°C. The seawater temperature will be 14°C-15°C, with a sea swell of 2-3 bales.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
NIMH Report: 2023 Marks Bulgaria's Warmest Year Since 1930
National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) Reports: Bulgaria Experienced Its Hottest Year Since 1930 in 2023
Bulgaria Implements Seasonal Fishing Ban to Preserve Aquatic Life
The Ministry of Agriculture and Food, in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment and Water, has enacted a comprehensive ban on fishing activities
Bulgarians Waste 86 kg of Food Per Person Annually: Hidden Impact of Food Waste
In a world brimming with plenty, the silent epidemic of food waste continues to plague both our plates and our planet, with staggering implications for economies, ecosystems, and global equality
Weather In Bulgaria on April 11: Sunny and Clear Skies Expected
Tonight, skies will be clear with generally calm conditions in most areas
Weather In Bulgaria on April 10: Sunshine and Steady Temperatures Await
During the nighttime, the weather will be predominantly clear and calm
Weather In Bulgaria on April 9: Sunny Skies and Warm Temperatures Await
Tonight's weather will be clear and relatively calm. Overnight lows will range between 4°C and 9°C, with temperatures in Sofia hovering around 5°C