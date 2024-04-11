Weather In Bulgaria on April 12: Mostly Sunny with Possible Showers Later in the Day

Tonight, the weather will be predominantly clear across the country. In the eastern half, there will be a gentle northerly breeze, while in other regions, winds will be minimal. Overnight temperatures will range between 7°C and 12°C, with Sofia experiencing around 7°C.

Tomorrow's forecast includes mostly sunny conditions with the development of cumulus clouds and brief showers in some areas during the afternoon. A light to moderate north-northeast wind is expected. Maximum temperatures will range from 24°C to 29°C, with Sofia reaching around 25°C.

In the mountains, it will be mostly sunny, with cumulus clouds forming in the afternoon leading to isolated showers. A moderate to strong north-northeast wind is forecasted. Temperatures at 1200 m altitude will be approximately 17°, and at 2000 m altitude, around 9°.

Along the Black Sea coast, expect mostly sunny weather with the possibility of cumulus clouds and brief showers in the afternoon. A moderate north-northeast wind will prevail, with maximum temperatures ranging from 19°C to 23°C. The seawater temperature will be 14°C-15°C, with a sea swell of 2-3 bales.