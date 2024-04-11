Magnitsky Act Architect, Bill Browder, Refrains from Visiting Bulgaria Over Rule of Law Concerns

Politics | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 13:07
Bulgaria: Magnitsky Act Architect, Bill Browder, Refrains from Visiting Bulgaria Over Rule of Law Concerns

Bill Browder, the initiator of the "Magnitsky" act, expressed his apprehensions about traveling to Bulgaria, citing concerns over the country's respect for the rule of law. Browder, who played a significant role in advocating for the adoption of the "Magnitsky" legislation, highlighted that he perceives a serious risk in visiting Bulgaria due to the possibility of being extradited to Russia.

In an interview with BNR, Browder stated that Bulgaria does not appear to be a nation that fully upholds the rule of law, which raises alarms for him regarding his safety during travel. He emphasized that he has been cautioned about the potential risk of being handed over to Russian authorities, a scenario he fears could lead to his death if he were to be sent to Russia.

Browder contrasted his confidence in traveling to Brussels, where he believes the Belgian government would not extradite him to Russia, with his uncertainty about the situation in Bulgaria. He underscored the importance of feeling secure in his travels and expressed doubts about whether Bulgaria would afford him the same protection as other European countries.

Regarding the effectiveness of the "Magnitsky" act in challenging Putin's regime, Browder acknowledged its utility despite his personal aversion to the law. He noted that the legislation serves as a tool to impose sanctions on Russian officials involved in actions such as the conflict in Ukraine.

The remarks by Bill Browder shed light on his concerns about traveling to Bulgaria and raise questions about the country's adherence to the rule of law, particularly in extradition cases involving individuals targeted by the Russian government

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Browder, Magnitsky, Bulgaria, Law

Related Articles:

Rising Costs: Annual Vehicle Inspections in Bulgaria See Price Surge

The price has soared to BGN 90, marking a notable increase from last year's range of BGN 45 to BGN 60

Society | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 18:00

President Radev Engages in Three Seas Initiative Summit for Regional Progress

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev arrives today at the ninth edition of the Three Seas Initiative (3SI) summit in Vilnius Lithuania.

Politics | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 16:44

NIMH Report: 2023 Marks Bulgaria's Warmest Year Since 1930

National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) Reports: Bulgaria Experienced Its Hottest Year Since 1930 in 2023

Society » Environment | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 16:26

Bulgaria's Caretaker Prime Minister Vows Commitment to Fair Elections

Ensuring fair and transparent elections stands as a paramount priority for Bulgaria's caretaker cabinet, affirms Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev

Politics | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 16:20

Sofia to Lima: Commemorating 60 Years Since Bulgaria's First Transatlantic Flight

On April 11, 1964, a momentous event unfolded at Sofia Airport as Bulgaria's civil aviation embarked on its maiden transatlantic flight to Lima, Peru

Society | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 11:05

European Parliament Approves New Migration Plan: Bulgarian MEP Hails Benefits

The European Parliament has greenlit a new Migration and Asylum Plan, marking a significant shift in EU migration policy

World » EU | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 11:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

President Radev Engages in Three Seas Initiative Summit for Regional Progress

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev arrives today at the ninth edition of the Three Seas Initiative (3SI) summit in Vilnius Lithuania.

Politics | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 16:44

Bulgaria's Caretaker Prime Minister Vows Commitment to Fair Elections

Ensuring fair and transparent elections stands as a paramount priority for Bulgaria's caretaker cabinet, affirms Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev

Politics | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 16:20

Borissov Advocates for Voting Machines in Upcoming Elections

Amidst preparations for the forthcoming elections, Boyko Borissov, leader of Bulgaria's GERB party, has reiterated his commitment to advocating for the retention of voting machines as an option in the electoral process

Politics | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 10:48

Bulgaria Shows Improvement in Judicial System, Says Freedom House Report

Bulgaria stands out as one of the five countries among a group of 29 nations that have made strides in enhancing their judicial systems, according to the latest annual report released by "Freedom House"

Politics | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 09:00

Bulgaria Cancels Military Parade on Day of Courage and the Bulgarian Army

In a departure from tradition, Bulgaria has announced the cancellation of the annual military parade featuring equipment and personnel on May 6, the Day of Courage and the Bulgarian Army

Politics » Defense | April 10, 2024, Wednesday // 16:27

Bulgarian Parliament Votes to Allow Foreign Companies in Railway Operation

National Assembly adopted at first reading two bills for amendments to the Railway Transport Acts

Politics | April 10, 2024, Wednesday // 16:07
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria