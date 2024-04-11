Magnitsky Act Architect, Bill Browder, Refrains from Visiting Bulgaria Over Rule of Law Concerns

Bill Browder, the initiator of the "Magnitsky" act, expressed his apprehensions about traveling to Bulgaria, citing concerns over the country's respect for the rule of law. Browder, who played a significant role in advocating for the adoption of the "Magnitsky" legislation, highlighted that he perceives a serious risk in visiting Bulgaria due to the possibility of being extradited to Russia.

In an interview with BNR, Browder stated that Bulgaria does not appear to be a nation that fully upholds the rule of law, which raises alarms for him regarding his safety during travel. He emphasized that he has been cautioned about the potential risk of being handed over to Russian authorities, a scenario he fears could lead to his death if he were to be sent to Russia.

Browder contrasted his confidence in traveling to Brussels, where he believes the Belgian government would not extradite him to Russia, with his uncertainty about the situation in Bulgaria. He underscored the importance of feeling secure in his travels and expressed doubts about whether Bulgaria would afford him the same protection as other European countries.

Regarding the effectiveness of the "Magnitsky" act in challenging Putin's regime, Browder acknowledged its utility despite his personal aversion to the law. He noted that the legislation serves as a tool to impose sanctions on Russian officials involved in actions such as the conflict in Ukraine.

The remarks by Bill Browder shed light on his concerns about traveling to Bulgaria and raise questions about the country's adherence to the rule of law, particularly in extradition cases involving individuals targeted by the Russian government