Not If, but When: US Expects Iran to Attack Israel Soon

World | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 13:18
Bulgaria: Not If, but When: US Expects Iran to Attack Israel Soon

The United States and its allies are concerned about a potential attack by Iran or its proxies on military and government targets in Israel. The attack, believed to be imminent, would be in response to the killing of Iranian generals in Damascus, escalating the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. There is uncertainty regarding the origin of the attack, with possibilities including Hezbollah in Lebanon or Syria, Shiite militias in Iraq, or even from within Iran itself.

President Joe Biden has assured Israel of unwavering support in the face of potential threats from Iran. He pledged to protect Israel's security following recent strikes on Iranian targets. Israel has taken precautionary measures, including jamming GPS signals and canceling military leave, in anticipation of a possible attack. Meanwhile, Iran has vowed retaliation against Israel, considering the strikes as an attack on Iranian territory.

Tensions have heightened in the region, with reports of increased military readiness and diplomatic efforts to ease the situation. The United States is coordinating with allies to convey a message to Iran that any attack on Israel will be met with a response. High-ranking officials from the US and Israel are discussing strategies to counter potential threats.

The attack, if carried out, could involve high-precision missiles and target military installations rather than civilian areas. Israel is concerned about the safety of civilians, particularly in areas like Rafah, where many have sought refuge during the conflict with Hamas. Diplomatic missions are preparing for potential strikes and evacuation plans, although no withdrawal is imminent.

There is uncertainty about the outcome of such an attack, with fears of it escalating into a larger conflict. Israel has warned of retaliation if targeted by Iran, signaling the possibility of further escalation. The recent attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus has already led to casualties, including senior Iranian officials, further heightening tensions in the region.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Iran, Israel, attack, US

Related Articles:

Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle East Tensions

Oil prices have surged due to renewed concerns about the Middle East conflict. Brent crude futures increased by 0.32% to 90.80 USD per barrel, while American WTI crude rose by 0.3% to 86.50 USD per barrel

Business » Energy | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 14:03

Biden Reaffirms Support for Israel Amid Iran Threats

In the face of escalating tensions in the Middle East, US President Joe Biden has reiterated Washington's steadfast commitment to safeguarding the security of Israel

World | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 08:50

ICJ Showdown: US and Germany Deny Complicity in Gaza Genocide Allegations

Germany has vehemently refuted accusations of aiding in genocide in Gaza, as presented in a lawsuit brought before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) by Nicaragua

World | April 10, 2024, Wednesday // 09:16

Drone Attack Hits Odesa Region, Five Victims in Russian Assaults Across Ukraine

In Ukraine, a drone attack has rocked the Odesa region in the south

World » Ukraine | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 09:01

Zelensky Warns of Ukraine's Dire Fate Without US Aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has issued a stark warning, asserting that Ukraine faces the risk of losing its ongoing conflict with Russia if crucial US aid remains blocked in Congress

World » Ukraine | April 8, 2024, Monday // 09:13

Egypt Reports Progress in Gaza Ceasefire Talks as Israel Issues Warning

Efforts to broker a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip have shown signs of progress, with Egypt reporting advancements in negotiations between the two sides

World | April 8, 2024, Monday // 08:34
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

US Considers Dropping Charges Against Julian Assange

The United States is contemplating dropping charges against Julian Assange, as confirmed by President Joe Biden, who stated that he is considering the request

World | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 15:52

Ukraine Passes New Mobilization Law

The Ukrainian Parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, has approved a new mobilization bill, signaling significant changes to military service requirements in the country

World » Ukraine | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 14:41

The Largest Thermal Power Plant in Kyiv Region has been Destroyed by the Russians

Amid escalating tensions, the Trypilska thermal power plant in the Kyiv region fell victim to devastating Russian strikes, leaving it in ruins

World » Ukraine | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 13:47

Israeli Airstrike Claims Lives of Hamas Leader's Sons and Grandsons

Three sons and four grandsons of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh were killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip

World | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 11:36

European Parliament Approves New Migration Plan: Bulgarian MEP Hails Benefits

The European Parliament has greenlit a new Migration and Asylum Plan, marking a significant shift in EU migration policy

World » EU | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 11:00

Switzerland Announces High-Level Peace Conference for Ukraine in June

Swiss President and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis declared on Thursday that Switzerland will host a pivotal international conference in June, aimed at fostering peace in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 10:41
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria