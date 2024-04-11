Sofia to Lima: Commemorating 60 Years Since Bulgaria's First Transatlantic Flight

Society | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |April 11, 2024, Thursday // 11:05
Bulgaria: Sofia to Lima: Commemorating 60 Years Since Bulgaria's First Transatlantic Flight Pixabay

On April 11, 1964, a momentous event unfolded at Sofia Airport as Bulgaria's civil aviation embarked on its maiden transatlantic flight to Lima, Peru. The pioneering voyage, covering the Sofia-Lima route, marked a significant moment in Bulgarian aviation history.

Despite facing adverse weather conditions and a ban from Soviet aircraft designers, Bulgarian pilots demonstrated unwavering determination by undertaking the flight aboard the newly introduced Ilyushin Il-18 airliner. Led by Chief Pilot Ivan Ivanov, the crew, including Andrey Ivanov, Yordan Pesarov, and Pavel Ignatov, took a calculated risk to navigate the challenging 16,123 km route.

BTA announces the flight in its "Internal Information" and "International Information" bulletins

With the Bulgarian tricolor adorning the skies

A celebratory atmosphere enveloped Sofia Airport as officials, journalists, and well-wishers gathered to bid farewell to the pioneering crew. The Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications, Petar Kiskinov, conveyed his best wishes to the crew, underscoring the importance of this momentous occasion for Bulgaria's aviation industry.

New Horizons for Bulgarian Aviation:

In the aftermath of the historic flight, Bulgaria's civil air transport received a significant boost with the acquisition of two additional Il-18 aircraft. Equipped with enhanced features and capabilities, these new planes promised to expand Bulgaria's international routes and bolster tourism along the picturesque Black Sea coast.

Bulgarian Il-18 Lands in Lima:

The culmination of the journey saw the Bulgarian Il-18 touch down in Lima, Peru, amidst great anticipation. Piloted by the TABSO crew, led by Chief Pilot Ivan Milanov, the aircraft arrived in Lima, carrying not only the Bulgarian women's basketball team but also athletes from Czechoslovakia, Yugoslavia, and France, set to participate in the Women's Basketball World Championship.

