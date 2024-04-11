European Parliament Approves New Migration Plan: Bulgarian MEP Hails Benefits

The European Parliament has greenlit a new Migration and Asylum Plan, marking a significant shift in EU migration policy. The plan introduces mandatory quotas for the distribution of migrants among EU member states and establishes a novel approach to processing asylum applications. Bulgarian MEP Emil Radev, affiliated with EPP/GERB, expressed his support for the plan, emphasizing its potential advantages for Bulgaria.

Radev noted that the new rules will ensure a fairer distribution of migrants across the EU and alleviate the burden on bordering countries like Bulgaria. He highlighted that Bulgaria currently has minimal migrant presence, indicating that there is no immediate need for resettlement efforts in the country.

The approved plan, which follows eight years of negotiations, will replace the existing Dublin Regulation with a system that mandates internal distribution of migrants. Under the new framework, up to 30,000 migrants arriving at external borders annually will be distributed among EU member states. Those unwilling to accept migrants will have the option to provide financial or technical assistance to border countries.

Key provisions of the plan include pre-screening procedures for migrants to establish identity and conduct health and security checks, as well as a revamped process for granting international protection. Additionally, uniform standards for refugee recognition and subsidiary protection will be implemented to ensure equal treatment across member states.

The plan aims to address concerns about the instrumentalization of migrants and enhance border management capabilities. It also includes measures to improve the reception and integration of asylum seekers, such as facilitating access to employment and regulating detention conditions.

The adoption of the plan received support from major parliamentary groups, including the EPP, socialists, and liberals, while facing opposition from the extreme right, Greens, and radical left. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hailed the decision as a necessary step towards a more effective and fair European response to migration challenges.

However, the plan has sparked criticism from some quarters, with activists raising concerns about potential internment and the ability of states to opt out of accepting migrants. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán have expressed reservations about certain aspects of the plan.

Despite opposition from some member states, the adoption of the plan is expected to proceed, with final approval pending a vote in the Council by the end of the month.