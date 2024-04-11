Israeli Airstrike Claims Lives of Hamas Leader's Sons and Grandsons

AEJ-Bulgaria Condemns Attacks on Journalists Amid Gaza Conflict
Six months have passed since the October 7 Hamas terror attacks in Israel, resulting in 1,200 deaths and hundreds of hostages
Three sons and four grandsons of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh were killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip. Hamas officials and Haniyeh's family confirmed the deaths. The Israeli army acknowledged the attack, identifying the three sons as members of Hamas' armed wing. Hamas stated that the victims were traveling in a car when it was targeted in the Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza. Additionally, four of Haniyeh's grandchildren, three girls, and a boy, were among those killed. Israeli military officials stated they had no information about the grandchildren's deaths.
Haniyeh, who is currently in Qatar, has been described as the "brutal face" of Hamas' international diplomacy amid ongoing conflict with Israel. His family home was previously destroyed in an Israeli airstrike. Haniyeh's wife, speaking to Al Jazeera, expressed that the loss of her sons was not greater than the suffering endured by the Palestinian people. The victims were returning to their refugee camp residence in Gaza City on the first day of the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday. One of Haniyeh's sons confirmed the deaths in a Facebook post, expressing gratitude for their martyrdom.
Ismail Haniyeh assumed Hamas' top leadership position in 2017 and has been involved in diplomatic efforts between Turkey, Qatar, and Iran, as well as negotiations for ceasefire agreements. While Israel considers Hamas leadership as terrorists, it remains unclear how much Haniyeh knew about a previous cross-border attack on Israel by Gaza-based militants. The attack, orchestrated by Hamas' military council in Gaza, surprised some Hamas officials abroad due to its timing and scale.
