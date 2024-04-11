Amidst preparations for the forthcoming elections, Boyko Borissov, leader of Bulgaria's GERB party, has reiterated his commitment to advocating for the retention of voting machines as an option in the electoral process. Borissov made these remarks while speaking on the sidelines of parliament, emphasizing the importance of ensuring diverse voting methods for citizens.

Asserting his stance on electoral procedures, Borissov emphasized that efforts must be made to maintain the availability of voting machines, providing voters with a convenient and accessible means of participating in the democratic process.

In addition to addressing electoral matters, Borissov highlighted the pressing issues facing the parliament, particularly in the realms of energy and national defense. Stressing the significance of effective governance in these critical sectors, Borissov emphasized the need for proactive measures to address challenges and bolster Bulgaria's strategic capabilities.

Reflecting on past fiscal decisions, Borissov expressed concern over instances of mismanagement and inefficiency in budget allocation, citing discrepancies between spending patterns and recommendations from international bodies like the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He emphasized the importance of prudent fiscal management to ensure responsible stewardship of public funds.

Despite facing criticism for his stance, Borissov defended the role of revenue agencies in upholding financial integrity, underscoring the need for comprehensive and cohesive financial planning. He cautioned against piecemeal approaches to governance, advocating for a holistic perspective that considers the broader financial framework.