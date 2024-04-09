Bulgaria Faces Critical Shortage: Over 30,000 Nurses Needed Nationwide

Society » HEALTH | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |April 11, 2024, Thursday // 10:32
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Faces Critical Shortage: Over 30,000 Nurses Needed Nationwide Pixabay

While assurances of salary boosts for nurses employed in kindergartens and nurseries have been made recently, the fundamental challenges endure, plunging the sector into a precarious situation.

Rositsa Paleshnikova, Chairwoman of the Medical Federation at the Podkrepa KT, underscored the seriousness of the situation, emphasizing that the current workforce in childcare institutions is predominantly comprised of individuals nearing retirement age. With demands from parents continuously escalating and only a single nurse often responsible for multiple groups of children, the strain on existing personnel is palpable.

Paleshnikova pointed out that while negotiations for increased pay are ongoing, they represent a step in the right direction to attract younger individuals to the field. However, with over 30,000 nurses needed across the country, swift action is imperative to address the pressing staffing crisis.

In discussing the broader healthcare context, Paleshnikova referenced statistics from the Ministry of Health indicating disconcertingly low wages for healthcare practitioners. In many hospitals, doctors struggle to earn over BGN 2,000, while nurses and midwives often earn less than BGN 1,400, further exacerbating retention challenges in the healthcare sector.

Efforts to rectify the situation are underway, with hopes pinned on the forthcoming collective labor agreement negotiations. However, the urgency of the matter underscores the need for comprehensive reform to ensure adequate staffing levels and maintain quality care standards in Bulgarian kindergartens and hospitals.

