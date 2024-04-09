Bulgaria Faces Critical Shortage: Over 30,000 Nurses Needed Nationwide
While assurances of salary boosts for nurses employed in kindergartens and nurseries have been made recently, the fundamental challenges endure, plunging the sector into a precarious situation.
Rositsa Paleshnikova, Chairwoman of the Medical Federation at the Podkrepa KT, underscored the seriousness of the situation, emphasizing that the current workforce in childcare institutions is predominantly comprised of individuals nearing retirement age. With demands from parents continuously escalating and only a single nurse often responsible for multiple groups of children, the strain on existing personnel is palpable.
Paleshnikova pointed out that while negotiations for increased pay are ongoing, they represent a step in the right direction to attract younger individuals to the field. However, with over 30,000 nurses needed across the country, swift action is imperative to address the pressing staffing crisis.
In discussing the broader healthcare context, Paleshnikova referenced statistics from the Ministry of Health indicating disconcertingly low wages for healthcare practitioners. In many hospitals, doctors struggle to earn over BGN 2,000, while nurses and midwives often earn less than BGN 1,400, further exacerbating retention challenges in the healthcare sector.
Efforts to rectify the situation are underway, with hopes pinned on the forthcoming collective labor agreement negotiations. However, the urgency of the matter underscores the need for comprehensive reform to ensure adequate staffing levels and maintain quality care standards in Bulgarian kindergartens and hospitals.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Gas Leak Emergency in Karnobat: People Seek Medical Assistance
A new report of a gas leak in Karnobat has sparked concern among residents and authorities, as emergency services rush to address the situation
EU Warns of Potential Bird Flu Pandemic
The European Food Safety Agency (EFSA) issued a stark warning regarding the looming threat of a large-scale bird flu pandemic, underscoring the potential consequences if the virus were to transition to humans and establish human-to-human transmission
Bulgaria Outpaces EU Average in Doctor Numbers, but Nurses Lag Behind
Bulgaria boasts a higher number of graduated and practicing doctors per capita compared to the European Union's average, according to an analysis commissioned by the Bulgarian Medical Union
Ministry of Health Rolls Out Campaign Emphasizing Vaccine Benefits
In a concerted effort to bolster public health, Bulgaria's Health Ministry, in collaboration with UNICEF Bulgaria, announces a proactive campaign advocating the advantages of vaccination, the Ministry stated in a press release on Monday.
Starting April 1st, Antibiotics Exclusively Prescribed with E-Prescriptions
Amidst a shift toward digital healthcare practices, a new regulation mandates that doctors prescribe antibiotics solely through electronic prescription starting today
Bulgaria's Cardiovascular Crisis: Deputy PM Urges Action
Bulgaria is grappling with a staggering burden of cardiovascular diseases, with more than 6 million new cases and over 1.8 million deaths reported annually