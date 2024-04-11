Switzerland Announces High-Level Peace Conference for Ukraine in June

Swiss President and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis declared on Thursday that Switzerland will host a pivotal international conference in June, aimed at fostering peace in Ukraine. With invitations extended to over 100 countries, the conference seeks to galvanize global efforts towards ending the prolonged conflict that has plagued Ukraine for more than two years.

In an official statement shared on X, Ignazio Cassis emphasized Switzerland's commitment to peace, stating, "Peace is at the heart of the Swiss spirit. Its humanitarian tradition plays a key role in this quest." Cassis underscored the tangible action required to uphold values and responsibilities on the world stage, emphasizing peace as a call to action.

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs elaborated in a press release that the high-level conference on peace in Ukraine is slated to convene in June 2024 at the Burgenstock. Heads of state and government from participating nations will converge to deliberate on forging a common path towards a just and enduring peace in Ukraine.

"The conference aims to provide a platform for a high-level dialogue on ways to reach a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace for Ukraine based on international law and the UN Charter," the release affirmed. It seeks to establish a shared understanding of the requisite framework and a tangible roadmap for advancing the peace process in Ukraine.

Switzerland's role as the host underscores its commitment to facilitating dialogue and fostering peace in the region. The conference represents another significant effort by Switzerland to support Ukraine's quest for enduring peace and bolster security and stability in Europe and beyond.

Amid ongoing diplomatic engagements, Switzerland's proactive involvement in seeking solutions for Ukraine's future is evident. Notably, discussions during President Zelenskyy's visit to Bern on January 15, 2024, laid the groundwork for the forthcoming conference. At Ukraine's behest, Switzerland agreed to host the high-level gathering, underscoring its role as a trusted mediator in international affairs.

Switzerland's track record of hosting negotiations and facilitating talks underscores its commitment to fostering dialogue and finding peaceful resolutions to conflicts. The upcoming conference signifies a crucial step forward in international efforts to bring lasting peace to Ukraine and promote stability in the broader region.

