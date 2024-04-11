Iconic Show: 'The Phantom of the Opera' Hits Bulgaria's Stage
The iconic "Phantom of the Opera" starts on the stage of Hall 1 at the National Palace of Culture (NDK) for a fascinating series of 14 performances, commencing today. Transporting audiences into the heart of Andrew Lloyd Webber's timeless masterpiece, this grand production promises an unforgettable experience, combining amazing performances, captivating stage effects, and the resplendence of over 230 meticulously crafted costumes.
A testament to theatrical grandeur, the Bulgarian audience will be treated to the original London and New York production meticulously curated by Cameron Mackintosh. Having garnered acclaim as the longest-running show on Broadway, boasting over 35 seasons and 14,000 performances, "The Phantom of the Opera" arrives in Sofia courtesy of the colossal Boeing 747, bearing hundreds of tons of sets, equipment, and props.
With a cast of 130 individuals, including actors, ballet artists, and musicians from the symphony orchestra, each performance unfolds amidst a symphony of sights and sounds. From the intricate choreography to the evocative musical score, the stage comes alive with the magic of Paris in the 1930s, as portrayed in Gaston Leroux's classic novel.
During the performance on stage over 300 candles flicker in the darkness, complemented by 250 kilograms of dry ice and an array of fog and smoke machines, creating an ethereal ambiance. Meanwhile, the sumptuous costumes, adorned with over 1,200 gems, beads, and appliqués, evoke the glamour of a bygone era, with the Act Five curtain adorned by 20,000 hand-embroidered silk roses, a testament to craftsmanship.
"The Phantom of the Opera," adapted from Gaston Leroux's renowned novel, follows the narrative of a musical prodigy referred to as the Phantom, as he navigates the mysteries concealed within the Paris Opera. The spectacle will be performed on the stage of Hall 1 at the NDK until April 21.
