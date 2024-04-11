Hit-and-Run: Taxi Driver Fined After Crashing into Mother and Child in Bulgaria

Rising Costs: Annual Vehicle Inspections in Bulgaria See Price Surge
A shocking incident in Sofia's Tolstoy district has left residents outraged after a taxi driver narrowly avoided a mother and child while crossing the street, only to flee the scene. Despite the gravity of the situation, the driver was identified and fined, but not detained, according to reports from BNT, citing the Main Sofia Police Department.
The alarming episode unfolded just days ago, with footage of the near-miss circulating widely on social media, particularly in the "Disasters in Sofia" group. The video captured the heart-stopping moment when a mother, holding her child's hand, attempted to cross to the 54th School.
In a terrifying turn of events, as the pair neared safety, a speeding car careened into them without warning. Shockingly, the driver showed no signs of slowing down or rendering assistance, callously leaving the scene of the accident.
While both mother and child escaped serious injury, the traumatic experience has left a lasting impact. Speaking to Nova TV, the mother, Rumyana Georgieva, expressed her ongoing fear and reluctance to revisit the street where the incident occurred.
"The child is physically unharmed but deeply shaken. I sustained scrapes and bruises. It feels as though the driver targeted us deliberately," explained Georgieva, reflecting on the harrowing ordeal.
The incident has reignited concerns over pedestrian safety and the need for stricter enforcement measures to hold reckless drivers accountable for their actions. The community demands justice and measures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.
