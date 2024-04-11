Russia Launches 'Kinzhal' Missiles in Ukraine: Lviv and Kyiv Targeted

Reports from Ukrainian media have confirmed that Russia has initiated significant missile strikes in Ukraine, employing Tu-95 and MiG-31 strategic bombers. The strikes, which included the deployment of "Kinzhal" missiles, targeted the cities of Lviv and Kyiv.

The Ukrainian Air Force has issued air alerts across numerous regions in response to the attacks. At least four MiG-31s were reported airborne, carrying out assaults on the capital city of Kyiv and the Lviv region in western Ukraine. A spokesperson for the Air Force communicated the occurrence of multiple Kinzhal missile launches via the Telegram app, indicating the scale of the offensive.

Explosions were heard in the Zaporizhzhia region, alongside renewed strikes in Kharkiv. Mayor Igor Terekhov disclosed that at least 10 attacks were directed at critical infrastructure in the city and its surrounding areas, exacerbating the existing challenges faced by residents. Disruptions in electricity supply have already been reported, leading to the suspension of metro services in Kharkiv.

While initial reports have not indicated casualties, the situation remains fluid and evolving. However, yesterday's tragic events in Kharkiv, where casualties were reported, underscore the grave humanitarian toll of the conflict. A 14-year-old girl and two women aged 43 and 59 lost their lives, with additional injuries sustained by a boy and a young woman.

In a retaliatory move, Ukrainian forces launched a drone strike targeting Russia's western Kursk region, resulting in the deaths of three individuals, including two children, according to regional governor Roman Starovoit. Subsequently, an air alert was declared in the neighboring Voronezh region, signaling the widening scope of the conflict and the heightened state of alert in border areas.

 
 

