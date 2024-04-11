Bulgaria Shows Improvement in Judicial System, Says Freedom House Report

Bulgaria stands out as one of the five countries among a group of 29 nations that have made strides in enhancing their judicial systems, according to the latest annual report released by "Freedom House," an American foundation dedicated to assessing democracy and human rights worldwide.

The report highlights Bulgaria's progress in the judiciary, indicating an increase in the overall performance of its legal system. While acknowledging the country's adherence to formal election procedures with commendable standards for selecting leaders, the report also points out weaknesses in safeguarding political rights and civil liberties, as reported by "Dnevnik."

Scheduled for online presentation later today, the report delves into the state of democracy post the disintegration of the socialist bloc, scrutinizing 29 countries ranging from Central Europe to Central Asia. It serves as a comprehensive analysis of the prevailing political landscape and governance dynamics within the observed nations.

Amidst the assessments, the report sheds light on ongoing geopolitical shifts, particularly influenced by events such as the conflict in Ukraine and Azerbaijan's assertive actions in Nagorno-Karabakh. The authors underscore the notable trend of democratic governance facing a decline for the 20th consecutive year, with the intensity of regression surpassing the rate of improvement observed in European democracies.