Biden Reaffirms Support for Israel Amid Iran Threats

World | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 08:50
Bulgaria: Biden Reaffirms Support for Israel Amid Iran Threats @Wikimedia Commons

In the face of escalating tensions in the Middle East, US President Joe Biden has reiterated Washington's steadfast commitment to safeguarding the security of Israel. This affirmation comes amid heightened concerns following Iran's threats in response to an Israeli airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus.

"We will do everything we can to protect the security of Israel," President Biden stated, underscoring the United States' unwavering stance in support of its ally. Just a day earlier, Biden had criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's handling of the Gaza war, citing concerns over civilian casualties.

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, issued a warning, stating that Israel would face repercussions for its actions in Syria on April 1. The United States views the prospect of an Iranian retaliation as imminent, potentially involving missile attacks or drone strikes targeting Israeli military and government installations. Such a development would significantly escalate the already volatile situation in the region, according to Bloomberg analysis.

Amid growing tensions, the German airline Lufthansa announced a temporary suspension of all flights to and from Tehran. This move reflects the increasing apprehension over the potential escalation of hostilities and the impact it could have on regional stability.

Biden, Israel, Iran, tensions

