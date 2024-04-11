The European Parliament Urges Schengen Expansion for Bulgaria and Romania

In a decisive move to alleviate the burden on European truck drivers and streamline border crossings, the European Parliament (EP) has called for the lifting of Schengen land border controls for Bulgaria and Romania by the end of 2024. This significant step follows the recent abolition of air and sea border controls on March 31, 2024.

The EP's resolution aims to eliminate the long queues of trucks that frequently accumulate at internal borders within the European Union (EU), causing detrimental effects on drivers' health, working conditions, road safety, and business operations. Hundreds of trucks endure delays daily, prompting the need for urgent action.

Bulgarian MEP Andrey Novakov (EPP/GERB) spearheaded the proposal for a one-minute limit on land border checks for trucks within the EU. The EP has resolved to establish this standard by the middle of 2024, signaling a commitment to expediting border procedures and supporting the logistics industry.

Emil Radev (EPP/GERB), another Bulgarian MEP and rapporteur on the dossier, hailed the EP's stance as a significant stride towards resolving the challenges faced by drivers at borders. He emphasized the importance of relaxed inspection rules and reaffirmed the EP's unwavering support for Bulgaria and Romania's full membership in the Schengen area.

Radev's remarks underscore the proactive role played by Bulgaria in Brussels, with the EP response reflecting the country's strong representation and advocacy for drivers' rights and Schengen integration.

The EP's recommendation also includes provisions for allowing truck drivers to utilize minor border checkpoints under certain conditions, further facilitating smoother transit across EU borders.

As discussions progress and legislative measures are set in motion, the envisioned expansion of the Schengen area to include Bulgaria and Romania's land borders holds the promise of a more efficient and seamless European transportation network.