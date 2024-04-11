The European Parliament Urges Schengen Expansion for Bulgaria and Romania

World » EU | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 08:45
Bulgaria: The European Parliament Urges Schengen Expansion for Bulgaria and Romania

In a decisive move to alleviate the burden on European truck drivers and streamline border crossings, the European Parliament (EP) has called for the lifting of Schengen land border controls for Bulgaria and Romania by the end of 2024. This significant step follows the recent abolition of air and sea border controls on March 31, 2024.

The EP's resolution aims to eliminate the long queues of trucks that frequently accumulate at internal borders within the European Union (EU), causing detrimental effects on drivers' health, working conditions, road safety, and business operations. Hundreds of trucks endure delays daily, prompting the need for urgent action.

Bulgarian MEP Andrey Novakov (EPP/GERB) spearheaded the proposal for a one-minute limit on land border checks for trucks within the EU. The EP has resolved to establish this standard by the middle of 2024, signaling a commitment to expediting border procedures and supporting the logistics industry.

Emil Radev (EPP/GERB), another Bulgarian MEP and rapporteur on the dossier, hailed the EP's stance as a significant stride towards resolving the challenges faced by drivers at borders. He emphasized the importance of relaxed inspection rules and reaffirmed the EP's unwavering support for Bulgaria and Romania's full membership in the Schengen area.

Radev's remarks underscore the proactive role played by Bulgaria in Brussels, with the EP response reflecting the country's strong representation and advocacy for drivers' rights and Schengen integration.

The EP's recommendation also includes provisions for allowing truck drivers to utilize minor border checkpoints under certain conditions, further facilitating smoother transit across EU borders.

As discussions progress and legislative measures are set in motion, the envisioned expansion of the Schengen area to include Bulgaria and Romania's land borders holds the promise of a more efficient and seamless European transportation network.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: European parliament, Schengen, border, truck drivers

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Sets Stage for Dual Elections on June 9: European Parliament and National Assembly Votes to Coincide

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Bulgaria has charted the course for a pivotal day in the country's political calendar

Politics | April 10, 2024, Wednesday // 08:58

Bulgaria's New Finance Minister Prioritizes Eurozone and Full Schengen Membership

The newly appointed Acting Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Lyudmila Petkova, has reaffirmed the country's commitment to joining the Eurozone, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), and achieving full-fledged Sche

Business » Finance | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 13:42

EU's Backing Leads to Positive Outcomes in Border Security for Bulgaria and Romania

In a recent announcement by the European Commission, significant progress has been reported in the joint efforts to safeguard the external borders of Bulgaria and Romania

World » EU | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 12:19

Bulgarian Customs Officers Play Key Role in Combating Migrant Trafficking to Britain

Customs officer Georgi Gospodinov keeps a vigilant eye out for unusual cargo at Bulgaria's Kapitan Andreevo border crossing, a critical checkpoint in the fight against migrant trafficking to Britain

Business | April 8, 2024, Monday // 12:52

Bulgaria Urged to Pursue Full Schengen Membership by ALDE Co-Chair

ALDE co-chair Ilhan Kyuchyuk emphasized Bulgaria's imperative for full membership in the Schengen Area during Monday's EU Meets the Balkans Forum in Sofia

World » EU | April 8, 2024, Monday // 11:22

Outgoing Bulgarian PM Calls for Schengen Borders Lifting

In a recent informal meeting of EU leaders in Vilnius, outgoing Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov emphasized the importance of unity, security, and competitiveness for the European Union (EU) in the evolving geopolitical landscape

World » EU | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 10:24
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

European Parliament Approves New Migration Plan: Bulgarian MEP Hails Benefits

The European Parliament has greenlit a new Migration and Asylum Plan, marking a significant shift in EU migration policy

World » EU | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 11:00

Discussion in the EP: More Political Prisoners in Russia Than During USSR Era

During a discussion held in the European Parliament, participants highlighted the alarming rise of political prisoners in Russia, surpassing even the numbers seen during the Soviet era

World » EU | April 10, 2024, Wednesday // 14:05

No Private Beaches in Greece: Authorities Impose Fines Up to 60,000 Euros for Access Violations

In a bid to uphold the principle of free access to beaches, Greek authorities have implemented strict regulations, warning of hefty fines for violators.

World » EU | April 10, 2024, Wednesday // 12:33

EU Parliament Votes on Key Asylum and Migration Reforms

European Parliament has greenlit a comprehensive overhaul of the EU's asylum and migration policies, marking a significant shift in how the bloc manages its borders and addresses the influx of migrants and asylum seekers.

World » EU | April 10, 2024, Wednesday // 11:30

Simon Harris Makes History as Ireland's Youngest Prime Minister

In a historic turn of events, Simon Harris has been appointed as Ireland's youngest-ever prime minister, following a parliamentary vote on Monday

World » EU | April 10, 2024, Wednesday // 09:14

EU's Backing Leads to Positive Outcomes in Border Security for Bulgaria and Romania

In a recent announcement by the European Commission, significant progress has been reported in the joint efforts to safeguard the external borders of Bulgaria and Romania

World » EU | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 12:19
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria