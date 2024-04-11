Bulgaria Cancels Military Parade on Day of Courage and the Bulgarian Army

In a departure from tradition, Bulgaria has announced the cancellation of the annual military parade featuring equipment and personnel on May 6, the Day of Courage and the Bulgarian Army. The decision was communicated by the Acting Minister of Defense, Atanas Zapryanov, citing the overlap of the Easter holidays with St. George's Day and the Day of Courage and the Bulgarian Army.

Addressing reporters following a meeting of the Defense Committee, Zapryanov explained the rationale behind the decision, emphasizing the priority given to the nationwide celebration of the Easter holidays. "This year, the Easter holidays coincide with the holiday of our army. We give priority to the nationwide celebration of the Easter holidays," he stated.

While acknowledging the significance of the Day of Courage and the Bulgarian Army, Zapryanov announced that instead of the traditional military parade, a solemn ceremony will be held in front of the Monument to the Unknown Soldier to mark the occasion. However, the parade featuring military personnel and equipment will not be part of the commemorative events this year.

"We will only hold a ceremony in front of the Monument to the Unknown Soldier. We do not plan to have a parade with equipment, with personnel. We will let people pay respect to our God, then to their military duties," Zapryanov elaborated.

The cancellation of the military parade underscores the government's decision to prioritize religious observances during the Easter holidays while maintaining the solemnity of the Day of Courage and the Bulgarian Army. Despite the absence of the traditional parade, the nation will still honor the bravery and sacrifice of its armed forces through alternative commemorative activities.

