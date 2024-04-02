Toyota Partners with Bulgarian INSAIT to Develop Next-Gen AI Robot

Japanese industrial giant Toyota is providing financial support to research conducted at the Sofia-based Institute for Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, and Technology (INSAIT), focusing on the realms of robotics and artificial intelligence (AI).

The initiative, supported by the Education and Science Ministry, aims to spearhead the development of innovative robot control algorithms.

Under this strategic partnership, INSAIT, a part of Sofia University, will join forces with Toyota to engineer a cutting-edge robot equipped with advanced AI capabilities. The envisioned robot will boast the ability to respond to both audio commands and natural-language instructions, coupled with sophisticated computer vision enabling it to identify objects seamlessly. With these capabilities, the robot is poised to undertake a myriad of everyday tasks, ranging from household chores to assisting the elderly and individuals with limited mobility.

The joint undertaking between INSAIT and Toyota is an important achievement in the progress of AI and robotics technology. Beyond its immediate applications, the project holds immense promise for addressing societal challenges, particularly in providing support to vulnerable demographics and enhancing the quality of life, as outlined in the press release.