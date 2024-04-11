Ukrainian Parliament Considers Bill Allowing Convicted Individuals to Serve in Army

In a move aimed at bolstering the ranks of the Ukrainian armed forces amidst the ongoing war with Russia, the Verkhovna Rada has approved a bill in its first reading that would permit convicted individuals to serve in the military, as reported by Reuters.

The proposed law seeks to address the need for additional personnel in the armed forces and to provide relief for soldiers fatigued by the prolonged conflict, which has persisted for over two years.

Under the provisions of the bill, prisoners who opt to join the army would be eligible for a pardon, offering them a chance for redemption through military service.

However, it was clarified by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko via Telegram that individuals convicted of severe offenses such as crimes against humanity, sexual violence, murder, and crimes against national security would be ineligible to serve.

In addition to the legislation regarding convicted individuals, the Ukrainian Parliament also passed another bill in its initial reading. This separate bill introduces stringent fines for individuals found to be in violation of mobilization regulations, further emphasizing the country's commitment to maintaining military discipline and order.

The decision to allow convicted individuals to serve in the army reflects the Ukrainian government's determination to strengthen its defense capabilities amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia.

As the bill progresses through the legislative process, it remains subject to further debate and scrutiny, with potential amendments and revisions expected before final approval.