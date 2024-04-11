National Assembly Ratifies Bulgaria's 60,000 Euro Aid for Ukraine, Joins OECD Program

In the second reading, the parliament endorsed a bill to ratify the agreement for Bulgaria's involvement in the OECD Program for Ukraine, accompanied by a voluntary financial donation of 60,000 euros (117,350 BGN).

The agreement concluded through an exchange of letters dated August 17 and 21, 2023, allocates funding from Bulgaria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs 2023 budget for targeted current and capital transfers for ODA and humanitarian aid.

The OECD Program for Ukraine, officially announced during the Organization's annual ministerial meeting in Paris, aims to bolster Ukraine's reform process. Building upon the OECD Action Plan for Ukraine implemented in 2015, the program's four-year implementation period entails activities and measures valued at 16.5 million euros, funded entirely by voluntary contributions from OECD member countries, membership candidates, and supporting partners.

Bulgaria's inclusion in the program signifies its dedication to Ukraine's recovery and economic development, as noted in the external commission's report. However, the opposition party "Revival" has announced their disagreement with the approval of the document. Angel Georgiev stated that the ruling coalition intends to allocate slightly over 117,000 BGN once more to Ukraine. He also mentioned that during the recent state budget vote, the “Revival” party’s proposal for 20,000 BGN for our Cultural and Information Center in Bosilegrad was rejected.

In response, Toshko Yordanov, the head of the parliamentary group "There is Such a People" (TISP), remarked that the decision isn't about Euro-Atlanticism but rather about choosing between allocating funds for Bulgarians abroad or providing financial aid to Ukraine. The parliamentary group stated their intention to abstain from voting.