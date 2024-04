In a tragic turn of events, a 57-year-old man fatally assaulted a 42-year-old woman in her Cherven Bryag home before taking his own life in another residence.

The incident, reported to authorities via the 112 hotline at 6:57 am, has left the community reeling. The district prosecutor's office in the Bulgarian town of Pleven has initiated an investigation into the heartbreaking case.

As details emerge, residents mourn the loss and seek answers in the wake of the devastating tragedy.