Britain finds itself amid a heated debate as the National Health Service (NHS) suspends funding for a program offering gender reassignment medication to children under 18. This decision aligns with the release of a significant NHS report tracking practices since 2020, revealing concerns about the lack of robust evidence supporting medical interventions in gender reassignment, BBC recalled.

Authored by Dr. Hilary Kass, the report underscores the need for gender-related medical activities to meet the rigorous standards observed in other medical fields. However, the report's publication has sparked a wave of backlash and media attention, highlighting the contentious nature of the current discourse on this topic.

The report, spanning 388 pages, offers 32 recommendations on how gender-related services for children and young people should operate. Dr. Kass emphasizes the importance of evidence-based care and thorough assessments, calling for better research into the characteristics of children seeking treatment.

One of the report's key findings is the "remarkably weak" evidence supporting medical standards in gender reassignment therapies, prompting calls for a fundamental change in approach. The closure of the Gender Identity and Development Service (Gids) underscores the urgency of reform within the system, with regional centers already opening to address long waiting lists.

Despite the absence of a definitive stance on gender reassignment in children, the report underscores the need for caution and comprehensive assessments. It warns against the "toxicity" of the ongoing gender debate, which has hindered open discussion and contributed to a lack of solid evidence.

In response to the report's findings, NHS England has announced new policies regarding the use of puberty blockers and sex reassignment hormones. These changes aim to ensure a more cautious approach, emphasizing clinical trials and thorough assessments.

The surge in patients referred to gender identity services in recent years, particularly among girls in their early teens, has prompted questions about the impact of social media and mental health on this trend. The report highlights the need for further research into these complex issues and measures to ensure the highest standards of care for young people.