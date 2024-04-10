Catch the Summer Vibes: Welcoming the New Season 2024 on St. Anastasia Island, Burgas

The start of the upcoming tourist season on St. Anastasia Island will be heralded by an Easter dive, scheduled for May 4th. As summer approaches, a flurry of theater performances, concerts, and various captivating events promise to captivate visitors. The news was shared by the Municipality of Burgas.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary since opening as a tourist hotspot, the island's cultural calendar promises an immersive journey for visitors. The Municipality of Burgas underscores that all sea voyages to the island will embark from ‘Magazia 1’ ensuring convenient access for all eager adventurers.

Those seeking a unique Easter experience need look no further than St. Anastasia Island. On May 1st, an exhibition of icons by renowned artist Toshko Vachev opens its doors, accompanied by a themed concert to delight the senses.

The official launch of the 2024 season on May 4th unfolds with an Easter dive featuring divers from the esteemed Friends of the Sea Association. Following this exhilarating dive, guests can revel in music on the beach, delectable culinary offerings, and island-crafted beer, setting the tone for a season of unforgettable memories.

Easter itself brings regular courses to St. Anastasia Island, providing ample opportunities for exploration. On May 6th, festivities continue with a celebratory water festival in honor of St. George's Day.

June heralds the return of Bile Fest, a celebration of herbs steeped in tradition and magic, offering a glimpse into the island's rich folklore. This enchanting event, taking place from June 21st to 24th, promises to be a highlight of the themed Ethno weekend.

Throughout the summer months, the cultural landscape comes alive with performances by the Drama theatre Adriana Budevska" and the State Opera-Burgas, showcasing a diverse array of theatrical masterpieces.

July invites guests to indulge in two themed Greek nights on the island's calendar, featuring the musical talents of Agathangelos Agathangelou and Aristos Constantinou. Additionally, the Solar Island series returns with two dates on July 26th and 27th, offering guests the choice between a concert by Beloslava, a music show by Deep Zone Project, or the electrifying World Up party, with performances starting at 9:00 p.m.