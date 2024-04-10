Bulgarians Demand Ban on 'Mixed Change' Amid Eurozone Transition Talks
As Bulgaria gears up to join the Eurozone, citizens are voicing their concerns and expectations regarding the transition. According to an anonymous online survey that is still being conducted on the non-commercial platform "We, the Users," approximately 400 participants have shared their views on the matter.
The survey reveals that over 77% of respondents are in favor of implementing a clear ban on the practice of receiving change in both euros and leva, known as "mixed change." This comes as Bulgaria prepares to introduce the euro, with a draft bill proposing that, during the initial month after adoption, change in stores should prioritize euros even when transactions are conducted in Bulgarian lev.
While this approach is aimed at facilitating the transition, many citizens express apprehension, fearing it could lead to confusion and potential exploitation by merchants lacking sufficient euro reserves.
During the transitional period of dual price indication – in both lev and euros – citizens emphasize the importance of transparent pricing. More than 75% of respondents advocate for prices to be displayed in both currencies, especially during discount campaigns, to enable consumers to make informed comparisons.
Furthermore, over 80% of survey participants believe that prices for products sold by unit measurement should be clearly labeled in both lev and euros, ensuring clarity and transparency in pricing.
Responding to an open-ended question, citizens call for stricter enforcement of regulations and sanctions against violations, rather than relying solely on customer complaints. They also demand safeguards against price rounding and artificial inflation attributed to the euro's introduction.
Additionally, respondents urge for the prompt initiation of dual pricing and underscore the importance of extensive public education campaigns to dispel misconceptions and provide clarity on the euro's introduction.
While consumers voice concerns, business representatives advocate for measures to ease currency exchange for traders, ensuring a smooth transition and adequate availability of euros for change.
The survey remains open for participation until April 20, with the results set to be presented to legislators to incorporate diverse perspectives, including those of citizens as consumers, into the decision-making process.
