WCC-DB Accuses Boyko Borissov of Fake News Regarding Bulgaria's Fiscal Reserve

Politics | April 10, 2024, Wednesday // 13:58
Bulgaria: WCC-DB Accuses Boyko Borissov of Fake News Regarding Bulgaria's Fiscal Reserve

In a recent development at the National Assembly, MPs from "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) and members of the budget committee addressed concerns raised by former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov regarding Bulgaria's fiscal reserve. The accusations of fake news and populism were vehemently denied by WCC-DB representatives.

Venko Sabrutev, speaking on behalf of WCC-DB, dismissed claims of a missing BGN 3 billion from the fiscal reserve as manipulated information. He emphasized that Bulgaria's financial state remains robust, with no issues in the state budget or fiscal reserve. Sabrutev likened the fiscal reserve to a current account, explaining that it fluctuates as expenditures are incurred and revenues are received. According to Sabrutev, the fiscal reserve stood at BGN 9.9 billion at the end of March, contrary to Borissov's allegations.

Echoing Sabrutev's sentiments, WCC-DB deputy Martin Dimitrov affirmed the stability of Bulgaria's budget. He accused GERB and DPS of planning unforeseen expenses, asserting that the country's financial condition is sound. Dimitrov refuted Borissov's claims as fake news and emphasized the need to reassure the public about the stability of the budget.

Furthermore, Dimitrov criticized the populism and unforeseen expenses of GERB and DPS, emphasizing the importance of addressing such practices. He pledged to take necessary actions to counteract these tendencies and uphold fiscal responsibility.

Earlier in the day, Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, had accused WCC-DB of overseeing a significant reduction in the fiscal reserve during his tenure as prime minister.

In response to Borissov's accusations, WCC-DB representatives reiterated their commitment to maintaining Bulgaria's financial stability and criticized attempts to spread misinformation for political gain.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, fiscal reserve, WCC-DB, Borissov

Related Articles:

NIMH Report: 2023 Marks Bulgaria's Warmest Year Since 1930

National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) Reports: Bulgaria Experienced Its Hottest Year Since 1930 in 2023

Society » Environment | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 16:26

Bulgaria's Caretaker Prime Minister Vows Commitment to Fair Elections

Ensuring fair and transparent elections stands as a paramount priority for Bulgaria's caretaker cabinet, affirms Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev

Politics | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 16:20

Magnitsky Act Architect, Bill Browder, Refrains from Visiting Bulgaria Over Rule of Law Concerns

Bill Browder, the initiator of the "Magnitsky" act, expressed his apprehensions about traveling to Bulgaria, citing concerns over the country's respect for the rule of law.

Politics | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 13:07

Sofia to Lima: Commemorating 60 Years Since Bulgaria's First Transatlantic Flight

On April 11, 1964, a momentous event unfolded at Sofia Airport as Bulgaria's civil aviation embarked on its maiden transatlantic flight to Lima, Peru

Society | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 11:05

European Parliament Approves New Migration Plan: Bulgarian MEP Hails Benefits

The European Parliament has greenlit a new Migration and Asylum Plan, marking a significant shift in EU migration policy

World » EU | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 11:00

Borissov Advocates for Voting Machines in Upcoming Elections

Amidst preparations for the forthcoming elections, Boyko Borissov, leader of Bulgaria's GERB party, has reiterated his commitment to advocating for the retention of voting machines as an option in the electoral process

Politics | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 10:48
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Magnitsky Act Architect, Bill Browder, Refrains from Visiting Bulgaria Over Rule of Law Concerns

Bill Browder, the initiator of the "Magnitsky" act, expressed his apprehensions about traveling to Bulgaria, citing concerns over the country's respect for the rule of law.

Politics | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 13:07

Borissov Advocates for Voting Machines in Upcoming Elections

Amidst preparations for the forthcoming elections, Boyko Borissov, leader of Bulgaria's GERB party, has reiterated his commitment to advocating for the retention of voting machines as an option in the electoral process

Politics | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 10:48

Bulgaria Shows Improvement in Judicial System, Says Freedom House Report

Bulgaria stands out as one of the five countries among a group of 29 nations that have made strides in enhancing their judicial systems, according to the latest annual report released by "Freedom House"

Politics | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 09:00

Bulgaria Cancels Military Parade on Day of Courage and the Bulgarian Army

In a departure from tradition, Bulgaria has announced the cancellation of the annual military parade featuring equipment and personnel on May 6, the Day of Courage and the Bulgarian Army

Politics » Defense | April 10, 2024, Wednesday // 16:27

Bulgarian Parliament Votes to Allow Foreign Companies in Railway Operation

National Assembly adopted at first reading two bills for amendments to the Railway Transport Acts

Politics | April 10, 2024, Wednesday // 16:07

National Assembly Ratifies Bulgaria's 60,000 Euro Aid for Ukraine, Joins OECD Program

In the second reading, the parliament endorsed a bill to ratify the agreement for Bulgaria's involvement in the OECD Program for Ukraine, accompanied by a voluntary financial donation of 60,000 euros (117,350 BGN)

Politics | April 10, 2024, Wednesday // 15:46
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria