WCC-DB Accuses Boyko Borissov of Fake News Regarding Bulgaria's Fiscal Reserve

In a recent development at the National Assembly, MPs from "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) and members of the budget committee addressed concerns raised by former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov regarding Bulgaria's fiscal reserve. The accusations of fake news and populism were vehemently denied by WCC-DB representatives.

Venko Sabrutev, speaking on behalf of WCC-DB, dismissed claims of a missing BGN 3 billion from the fiscal reserve as manipulated information. He emphasized that Bulgaria's financial state remains robust, with no issues in the state budget or fiscal reserve. Sabrutev likened the fiscal reserve to a current account, explaining that it fluctuates as expenditures are incurred and revenues are received. According to Sabrutev, the fiscal reserve stood at BGN 9.9 billion at the end of March, contrary to Borissov's allegations.

Echoing Sabrutev's sentiments, WCC-DB deputy Martin Dimitrov affirmed the stability of Bulgaria's budget. He accused GERB and DPS of planning unforeseen expenses, asserting that the country's financial condition is sound. Dimitrov refuted Borissov's claims as fake news and emphasized the need to reassure the public about the stability of the budget.

Furthermore, Dimitrov criticized the populism and unforeseen expenses of GERB and DPS, emphasizing the importance of addressing such practices. He pledged to take necessary actions to counteract these tendencies and uphold fiscal responsibility.

Earlier in the day, Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, had accused WCC-DB of overseeing a significant reduction in the fiscal reserve during his tenure as prime minister.

In response to Borissov's accusations, WCC-DB representatives reiterated their commitment to maintaining Bulgaria's financial stability and criticized attempts to spread misinformation for political gain.