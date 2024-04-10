Bulgarian Deputies Approve BGN 100 Easter Supplement for Poorest Pensioners Only

In a recent decision made during an extraordinary budget and finance committee meeting, deputies opted to grant a BGN 100 supplement for Easter solely to pensioners whose pensions fall below the poverty line. This means that those receiving pensions above this threshold will not be eligible for the holiday supplement.

The proposal put forward by the Bulgarian Socialist Party, suggesting a BGN 75 supplement for those with low pensions and BGN 40 for those with higher pensions, was ultimately rejected by the committee members.

According to Yordan Tsonev, the chairman of the commission, the rationale behind this decision is to provide relief to individuals with limited financial means without necessitating additional budget transfers. By restricting the Easter supplement to those with smaller pensions, it is believed that the budget can be better managed, particularly in the current economic climate.

The move has sparked debate and raised questions about equity and social assistance distribution within the pension system. Critics argue that limiting the supplement to only the poorest pensioners may exacerbate financial disparities and overlooks the needs of those with slightly higher pensions who may still struggle to make ends meet.

However, proponents of the decision contend that it is a targeted approach aimed at directing assistance where it is most needed. By prioritizing the most vulnerable pensioners, it is hoped that the supplement will provide meaningful support during the holiday season.

The decision comes amid ongoing discussions about pension reform and social welfare policies in Bulgaria. With concerns about the sustainability of the pension system and the financial well-being of retirees, such decisions carry significant implications for the country's aging population.