Bulgarian Man Arrested for Attempting to Bribe Traffic Police with BGN 20

In Stara Zagora, Bulgarian authorities apprehended a 35-year-old man who attempted to bribe traffic police with a BGN 20 banknote. The regional directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed the arrest, highlighting the swift action taken by two policemen to uphold the law.

According to reports from the Second Regional Police Department of Stara Zagora, the incident occurred yesterday afternoon during a routine traffic check. The driver of a Mercedes car was stopped for inspection on a street in Stara Zagora when he allegedly attempted to bribe the officers by placing a BGN 20 banknote on the seat of their company car.

Upon receiving the bribe attempt, the police officers promptly detained the individual for up to 24 hours. An expedited proceeding under the Criminal Code was initiated at the Second Police Department-Stara Zagora, with the suspect facing potential penalties including imprisonment or fines if found guilty.

The case is being closely monitored by the Stara Zagora District Prosecutor's Office, underscoring the seriousness with which authorities are treating instances of bribery and corruption. Efforts to combat such illegal activities remain a top priority for law enforcement agencies in Bulgaria.