Bulgarian Man Arrested for Attempting to Bribe Traffic Police with BGN 20

Crime | April 10, 2024, Wednesday // 13:00
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Man Arrested for Attempting to Bribe Traffic Police with BGN 20

In Stara Zagora, Bulgarian authorities apprehended a 35-year-old man who attempted to bribe traffic police with a BGN 20 banknote. The regional directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed the arrest, highlighting the swift action taken by two policemen to uphold the law.

According to reports from the Second Regional Police Department of Stara Zagora, the incident occurred yesterday afternoon during a routine traffic check. The driver of a Mercedes car was stopped for inspection on a street in Stara Zagora when he allegedly attempted to bribe the officers by placing a BGN 20 banknote on the seat of their company car.

Upon receiving the bribe attempt, the police officers promptly detained the individual for up to 24 hours. An expedited proceeding under the Criminal Code was initiated at the Second Police Department-Stara Zagora, with the suspect facing potential penalties including imprisonment or fines if found guilty.

The case is being closely monitored by the Stara Zagora District Prosecutor's Office, underscoring the seriousness with which authorities are treating instances of bribery and corruption. Efforts to combat such illegal activities remain a top priority for law enforcement agencies in Bulgaria.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Stara Zagora, bribery, arrest, police

Related Articles:

Police and Gendarmerie Conduct Raids in Sofia at Addresses Linked to Bulgarian MP

Authorities have launched a police and gendarmerie operation at two locations in Sofia, focusing on offices situated on "Parchevich" Street and "Stamboliyski" Boulevard

Politics | April 10, 2024, Wednesday // 12:36

Tragic Ending: Serbian Police Arrest Two Suspects in Murder of Two-Year-Old Danka

In a startling revelation, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced today that authorities have apprehended two individuals suspected of the heinous murder of two-year-old Danka Ilic from the town of Bor in Eastern Serbia

World » Southeast Europe | April 4, 2024, Thursday // 12:52

State Agency for National Security Conducts Major Operation In Sofia

A significant operation led by the State Agency for National Security (DANS) and the Anti-Corruption Commission is currently underway across Sofia and the country

Crime | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 12:42

Tragic Crash in Albania: Eight Killed, Including Suspected Migrants, Fleeing from Police

In a devastating incident in southern Albania, eight people lost their lives, including seven suspected migrants, in a car crash early this morning while attempting to evade police pursuit

World » Southeast Europe | April 2, 2024, Tuesday // 12:40

Police Detain Six Foreigners in Overnight Operation at Refugee Centers in Sofia

A recent police operation conducted in refugee centers across Sofia resulted in the detention of six foreigners, as announced by the Ministry of the Interior

Crime | March 29, 2024, Friday // 12:39

Hundreds of Workers Face Layoffs in Stara Zagora Region

Two major enterprises announce mass dismissals in the Stara Zagora region

Politics | March 27, 2024, Wednesday // 13:45
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Cherven Bryag Tragedy: Man Kills Woman, Commits Suicide

In a tragic turn of events, a 57-year-old man fatally assaulted a 42-year-old woman in her Cherven Bryag home before taking his own life in another residence

Crime | April 10, 2024, Wednesday // 15:16

Bulgarian Gang Accused of 50 Million Pound Welfare Fraud in UK

An organized criminal group comprising Bulgarian citizens has been implicated in what authorities describe as the largest welfare fraud scheme in the legal history of Great Britain

Crime | April 10, 2024, Wednesday // 10:10

Royal DUI Fallout: Princess Kalina Sentenced to Probation and Heavy Fine

In a legal verdict that has garnered significant attention, Princess Kalina Saxe-Coburg-Gotha of Bulgaria has been sentenced to eight months of probation for driving under the influence of alcohol

Crime | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 16:20

Bulgarian Teens Arrested for Homeless Man's Murder in Germany

In a shocking turn of events, a group of Bulgarian teenagers has been apprehended in connection with the brutal murder of a homeless man at the main train station in Dortmund, Germany

Crime | April 6, 2024, Saturday // 06:46

Bulgaria: Customs Agency Head Petya Bankova Accused of Involvement in Organized Crime Group

The head of Bulgaria's "Customs" agency, Petya Bankova, faces charges of participating in an organized criminal group (OCG), according to her lawyer Adelina Natina

Crime | April 4, 2024, Thursday // 16:35

Bulgarian Woman Sentenced to Four Years in OneCoin Crypto Fraud

A Bulgarian woman, Irina Dilkinska, has been handed a four-year prison sentence for her involvement in a large-scale fraud scheme orchestrated by the cryptocurrency company OneCoin.

Crime | April 4, 2024, Thursday // 09:42
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria