Russia Strikes Energy Sites in Southern Ukraine

World » UKRAINE | April 10, 2024, Wednesday // 12:52
Bulgaria: Russia Strikes Energy Sites in Southern Ukraine

In a continuation of its military offensive against Ukraine, Russia conducted airstrikes on two energy sites in southern Ukraine, causing temporary power outages in the region. Ukrainian officials reported that the strikes targeted a substation in Mykolaiv and production facilities in the Odesa region. The Ministry of Energy confirmed the attacks, stating that consumers in Mykolaiv and Kherson regions experienced disruptions in power supply as a result.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the assault involved 17 drones and three missiles, marking another escalation in the conflict between the two nations. Over the past month, Russia has intensified its targeting of Ukrainian energy infrastructure, launching some of its most potent airstrikes since the onset of the war. Moscow has justified these attacks as a response to alleged Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian oil refineries.

The recent airstrikes highlight the ongoing volatility and danger faced by civilians in Ukraine as the conflict enters its third year. Despite international condemnation and calls for de-escalation, tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue to mount, with no immediate resolution in sight.

While Ukrainian forces remain vigilant in defending against Russian aggression, the attacks on critical energy sites underscore the broader impact of the conflict on civilian infrastructure and daily life in affected regions.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russia, Ukraine, airstrikes, energy

Related Articles:

Ukraine Passes New Mobilization Law

The Ukrainian Parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, has approved a new mobilization bill, signaling significant changes to military service requirements in the country

World » Ukraine | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 14:41

Switzerland Announces High-Level Peace Conference for Ukraine in June

Swiss President and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis declared on Thursday that Switzerland will host a pivotal international conference in June, aimed at fostering peace in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 10:41

Russia Launches 'Kinzhal' Missiles in Ukraine: Lviv and Kyiv Targeted

Reports from Ukrainian media have confirmed that Russia has initiated significant missile strikes in Ukraine, employing Tu-95 and MiG-31 strategic bombers

World » Ukraine | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 09:02

Ukrainian Parliament Considers Bill Allowing Convicted Individuals to Serve in Army

In a move aimed at bolstering the ranks of the Ukrainian armed forces amidst ongoing war with Russia, the Verkhovna Rada has approved a bill in its first reading that would permit convicted individuals to serve in the military

World » Ukraine | April 10, 2024, Wednesday // 16:23

National Assembly Ratifies Bulgaria's 60,000 Euro Aid for Ukraine, Joins OECD Program

In the second reading, the parliament endorsed a bill to ratify the agreement for Bulgaria's involvement in the OECD Program for Ukraine, accompanied by a voluntary financial donation of 60,000 euros (117,350 BGN)

Politics | April 10, 2024, Wednesday // 15:46

Discussion in the EP: More Political Prisoners in Russia Than During USSR Era

During a discussion held in the European Parliament, participants highlighted the alarming rise of political prisoners in Russia, surpassing even the numbers seen during the Soviet era

World » EU | April 10, 2024, Wednesday // 14:05
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Ukraine Passes New Mobilization Law

The Ukrainian Parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, has approved a new mobilization bill, signaling significant changes to military service requirements in the country

World » Ukraine | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 14:41

The Largest Thermal Power Plant in Kyiv Region has been Destroyed by the Russians

Amid escalating tensions, the Trypilska thermal power plant in the Kyiv region fell victim to devastating Russian strikes, leaving it in ruins

World » Ukraine | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 13:47

Switzerland Announces High-Level Peace Conference for Ukraine in June

Swiss President and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis declared on Thursday that Switzerland will host a pivotal international conference in June, aimed at fostering peace in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 10:41

Russia Launches 'Kinzhal' Missiles in Ukraine: Lviv and Kyiv Targeted

Reports from Ukrainian media have confirmed that Russia has initiated significant missile strikes in Ukraine, employing Tu-95 and MiG-31 strategic bombers

World » Ukraine | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 09:02

Ukrainian Parliament Considers Bill Allowing Convicted Individuals to Serve in Army

In a move aimed at bolstering the ranks of the Ukrainian armed forces amidst ongoing war with Russia, the Verkhovna Rada has approved a bill in its first reading that would permit convicted individuals to serve in the military

World » Ukraine | April 10, 2024, Wednesday // 16:23

On the Brink: Ukraine Faces New Wave of Russian Shelling, Zelensky Prepares Response

Tensions in Ukraine have reached a critical juncture as reports emerge of new shelling by Russian forces, exacerbating the already complex situation on the front lines

World » Ukraine | April 10, 2024, Wednesday // 09:04
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria