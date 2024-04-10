Police and Gendarmerie Conduct Raids in Sofia at Addresses Linked to Bulgarian MP

Authorities have launched a police and gendarmerie operation at two locations in Sofia, focusing on offices situated on "Parchevich" Street and "Stamboliyski" Boulevard. The action, initiated at the request of the Kingdom of Belgium, is reportedly targeting an organized criminal group involved in drug trafficking and money laundering, according to the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office.

The addresses under scrutiny are associated with companies linked to Nastimir Ananiev, a member of the "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" party and a Member of Parliament. Ananiev responded to inquiries from journalists about the ongoing operation, revealing that it was taking place at the office of his accounting firm, which provides services to both Bulgarian and foreign legal entities.

Ananiev emphasized that he was informed about the situation by his office manager and clarified that the inspection pertained to a Belgian company previously served by his firm. He stated that investigators were seeking documents and that his team was cooperating with authorities. The MP asserted that serving foreign companies was a routine aspect of their business and expressed willingness to assist with any document requests.

Addressing speculation regarding his involvement in the investigation, Ananiev categorically denied being the subject of the police and gendarmerie inspection. He characterized the situation as a "political baseball bat" wielded to create a negative narrative, reiterating his commitment to transparency and cooperation with law enforcement.

As the operation unfolds, details regarding the nature of the investigation and any potential legal implications remain unclear. However, Ananiev's swift response and assertion of innocence underscore the complex interplay between politics, business, and law enforcement in Bulgaria.