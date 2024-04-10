Police and Gendarmerie Conduct Raids in Sofia at Addresses Linked to Bulgarian MP

Politics | April 10, 2024, Wednesday // 12:36
Bulgaria: Police and Gendarmerie Conduct Raids in Sofia at Addresses Linked to Bulgarian MP

Authorities have launched a police and gendarmerie operation at two locations in Sofia, focusing on offices situated on "Parchevich" Street and "Stamboliyski" Boulevard. The action, initiated at the request of the Kingdom of Belgium, is reportedly targeting an organized criminal group involved in drug trafficking and money laundering, according to the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office.

The addresses under scrutiny are associated with companies linked to Nastimir Ananiev, a member of the "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" party and a Member of Parliament. Ananiev responded to inquiries from journalists about the ongoing operation, revealing that it was taking place at the office of his accounting firm, which provides services to both Bulgarian and foreign legal entities.

Ananiev emphasized that he was informed about the situation by his office manager and clarified that the inspection pertained to a Belgian company previously served by his firm. He stated that investigators were seeking documents and that his team was cooperating with authorities. The MP asserted that serving foreign companies was a routine aspect of their business and expressed willingness to assist with any document requests.

Addressing speculation regarding his involvement in the investigation, Ananiev categorically denied being the subject of the police and gendarmerie inspection. He characterized the situation as a "political baseball bat" wielded to create a negative narrative, reiterating his commitment to transparency and cooperation with law enforcement.

As the operation unfolds, details regarding the nature of the investigation and any potential legal implications remain unclear. However, Ananiev's swift response and assertion of innocence underscore the complex interplay between politics, business, and law enforcement in Bulgaria.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, police, Ananiev, Belgian

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Man Arrested for Attempting to Bribe Traffic Police with BGN 20

In Stara Zagora, Bulgarian authorities apprehended a 35-year-old man who attempted to bribe traffic police with a BGN 20 banknote

Crime | April 10, 2024, Wednesday // 13:00

Protest Erupts in Sofia Demanding Interior Minister's Resignation

A protest unfolded in front of the Interior Ministry headquarters in Sofia on Monday, as citizens demanded the resignation of outgoing Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov

Politics | April 8, 2024, Monday // 20:19

Record Winter Tourism in Bulgaria: Sofia Leads Preferred Destinations

Bulgaria experienced a remarkable surge in winter tourism from December 1, 2023, to March 25, 2024, with a total of 1.8 million tourist check-ins recorded across the country

Business » Tourism | April 4, 2024, Thursday // 13:38

Change of Gates for Domestic Flights of 'Bulgaria Air' at Sofia Airport

As a result of the accession of Bulgaria to the Schengen area from the end of March 2024, a change is also required at Sofia airport regarding the exit used by passengers for domestic routes in the country operated by the national carrier

Business » Tourism | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 11:32

Sofia Celebrates 145 Years as Bulgaria's Capital

As Sofia marks 145 years since its declaration as the capital of Bulgaria, the capital municipality is abuzz with celebrations commemorating this historic milestone

Society | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 08:30

Weather in Bulgaria on April 3: Anticipated Sunshine

Light rain is expected in some areas until midnight, with clouds gradually dissipating to mostly clear skies in the morning of April 3

Society » Environment | April 2, 2024, Tuesday // 18:10
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Magnitsky Act Architect, Bill Browder, Refrains from Visiting Bulgaria Over Rule of Law Concerns

Bill Browder, the initiator of the "Magnitsky" act, expressed his apprehensions about traveling to Bulgaria, citing concerns over the country's respect for the rule of law.

Politics | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 13:07

Borissov Advocates for Voting Machines in Upcoming Elections

Amidst preparations for the forthcoming elections, Boyko Borissov, leader of Bulgaria's GERB party, has reiterated his commitment to advocating for the retention of voting machines as an option in the electoral process

Politics | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 10:48

Bulgaria Shows Improvement in Judicial System, Says Freedom House Report

Bulgaria stands out as one of the five countries among a group of 29 nations that have made strides in enhancing their judicial systems, according to the latest annual report released by "Freedom House"

Politics | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 09:00

Bulgaria Cancels Military Parade on Day of Courage and the Bulgarian Army

In a departure from tradition, Bulgaria has announced the cancellation of the annual military parade featuring equipment and personnel on May 6, the Day of Courage and the Bulgarian Army

Politics » Defense | April 10, 2024, Wednesday // 16:27

Bulgarian Parliament Votes to Allow Foreign Companies in Railway Operation

National Assembly adopted at first reading two bills for amendments to the Railway Transport Acts

Politics | April 10, 2024, Wednesday // 16:07

National Assembly Ratifies Bulgaria's 60,000 Euro Aid for Ukraine, Joins OECD Program

In the second reading, the parliament endorsed a bill to ratify the agreement for Bulgaria's involvement in the OECD Program for Ukraine, accompanied by a voluntary financial donation of 60,000 euros (117,350 BGN)

Politics | April 10, 2024, Wednesday // 15:46
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria