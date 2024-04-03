No Private Beaches in Greece: Authorities Impose Fines Up to 60,000 Euros for Access Violations

In a bid to uphold the principle of free access to beaches, Greek authorities have implemented strict regulations, warning of hefty fines for violators. The move comes after parliament passed legislation ensuring unimpeded access to coastal areas, emphasizing that there are no private beaches in Greece.

Local authorities have taken proactive measures to monitor beach access, employing drones and ground teams to identify and remove obstacles hindering free passage. Often, these obstacles are erected by owners of coastal establishments and private individuals with seaside villas in an attempt to restrict public access.

Under the new regulations, establishments are prohibited from placing umbrellas and deckchairs closer than four meters from the shoreline. Sufficient space must also be maintained between tables to ensure unobstructed access to the beach.

Authorities are cracking down on temporary or permanent enclosures, including fences, barriers, and even parked cars that impede access to the beach. Violators face fines of up to 60,000 euros, prompting restaurant owners to exercise caution.

The municipality of Leipsoi has taken a firm stance on the issue, banning all paid umbrellas on the small island. The move has garnered significant interest from tourists seeking unspoiled beaches and unrestricted access to the sea.