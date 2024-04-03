No Private Beaches in Greece: Authorities Impose Fines Up to 60,000 Euros for Access Violations

European Commission Grants Greece 1 Billion Euros for Renewable Energy Projects
With the aim to bolster renewable energy infrastructure, the European Commission has greenlit funding of 1 billion euros for two key projects in Greece
In a bid to uphold the principle of free access to beaches, Greek authorities have implemented strict regulations, warning of hefty fines for violators. The move comes after parliament passed legislation ensuring unimpeded access to coastal areas, emphasizing that there are no private beaches in Greece.
Local authorities have taken proactive measures to monitor beach access, employing drones and ground teams to identify and remove obstacles hindering free passage. Often, these obstacles are erected by owners of coastal establishments and private individuals with seaside villas in an attempt to restrict public access.
Under the new regulations, establishments are prohibited from placing umbrellas and deckchairs closer than four meters from the shoreline. Sufficient space must also be maintained between tables to ensure unobstructed access to the beach.
Authorities are cracking down on temporary or permanent enclosures, including fences, barriers, and even parked cars that impede access to the beach. Violators face fines of up to 60,000 euros, prompting restaurant owners to exercise caution.
The municipality of Leipsoi has taken a firm stance on the issue, banning all paid umbrellas on the small island. The move has garnered significant interest from tourists seeking unspoiled beaches and unrestricted access to the sea.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
The European Parliament has greenlit a new Migration and Asylum Plan, marking a significant shift in EU migration policy
In a decisive move to alleviate the burden on European truck drivers and streamline border crossings, the European Parliament (EP) has called for the lifting of Schengen land border controls for Bulgaria and Romania by the end of 2024
During a discussion held in the European Parliament, participants highlighted the alarming rise of political prisoners in Russia, surpassing even the numbers seen during the Soviet era
European Parliament has greenlit a comprehensive overhaul of the EU's asylum and migration policies, marking a significant shift in how the bloc manages its borders and addresses the influx of migrants and asylum seekers.
In a historic turn of events, Simon Harris has been appointed as Ireland's youngest-ever prime minister, following a parliamentary vote on Monday
In a recent announcement by the European Commission, significant progress has been reported in the joint efforts to safeguard the external borders of Bulgaria and Romania
UN Happiness Report: Bulgaria's Astonishing Leap in Rankings
Bulgaria: 3 Regions With Lowest Life Expectancy - EU Report 2022