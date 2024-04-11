Weather In Bulgaria on April 11: Sunny and Clear Skies Expected

Society » ENVIRONMENT | April 10, 2024, Thursday
Bulgaria: Weather In Bulgaria on April 11: Sunny and Clear Skies Expected Pixabay

Tonight, skies will be clear with generally calm conditions in most areas. Minimum temperatures will range between 4°C and 9°C, with Sofia experiencing temperatures around 6°C. Tomorrow is forecasted to be sunny and warm once again. A moderate northeast wind is expected, gradually weakening by evening. Maximum temperatures will range between 23°C and 28°C, with Sofia reaching approximately 24°C.

Sunny conditions are anticipated in the mountains, accompanied by a moderate east-northeast wind. Temperatures at 1200 m altitude are expected to be around 16°C, while at 2000 m altitude, temperatures will be approximately 9°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, skies will be mostly sunny with a moderate north-northeast wind. Maximum temperatures will range from 19°C to 23°C, while the seawater temperature will be between 11°C and 14°C. The sea swell is expected to reach 2-3 bales.

The atmospheric pressure is currently higher than the monthly average and is expected to continue rising.

