Bulgaria's Software Sector Thrives with Women at the Forefront
A recent report from Nova TV highlights Bulgaria's software sector's steady growth and economic importance, even amidst changes in the wider tech scene.
The software sector, very important for Bulgaria's economy, has experienced exponential growth over the past 15 years. Preliminary data from the Association of Software Companies indicates a remarkable eightfold increase in sector revenues since 2011. Especially, a significant portion of these revenues, approximately 85%, stems from the export of software products and services.
Beyond economic metrics, the software sector plays a pivotal role in employment generation. With over 58,000 individuals employed in the sector, representing nearly 2% of Bulgaria's labor force, it stands as a significant contributor to job creation. In 2022 alone, the sector added over 8,300 new jobs, further bolstering Bulgaria's workforce and providing lucrative employment opportunities.
A comparison with other European Union countries highlights Bulgaria's prominence in the tech sector. Eurostat data reveals Bulgaria ranking third in GDP contribution from information and communication technologies, trailing closely behind Cyprus and Malta.
In addition to its economic impact, Bulgaria's software sector demonstrates notable diversity in its workforce. Contrary to the European average of 19%, Bulgaria boasts a workforce where more than a quarter of employees in the information and communication technology sector are women.
